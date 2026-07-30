Following a four year break the Great Carradale Canter got up and running again last weekend with 88 athletes of all ages taking part in 5 and 10k races around the village.
Organised by the Carradale Community Trust the event followed the same traditional routes with both starting at Carradale Harbour.
10K athletes enjoyed a hilly start on the local roads before heading for Carradale Bay and then forest roads before returning to the village, across fields to Shore Road and back to the Harbour. The 5k run followed a similar route but had a shortcut on reaching the B879.
Organisers wish to thank all the participants and also the marshals on the day and the folk who turned up the day before to mark out the route.
Results
10K: 1, Jennifer Martin (Campbeltown Running Club); 2, Jamie Ferguson (N/A); 3, Marie-Ann Wales (Garscube Harriers)
5K: 1, Colin Nicol (N/A); 2, Findlay Gillespie (N/A); 3, Rowena Barnett (Pitreavie AAC)
For full results visit www.facebook.com/greatcarradalecanter.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.