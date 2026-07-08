Campbeltown and District Juvenile Football Association (CDJFA) has been celebrating the World Cup with a programme of football activities for children and young people across the club.
As part of its Summer of Sport programme, age groups from Mini Kickers through to older teams have taken part in World Cup-themed sessions, tournaments and celebration events.
The initiative celebrates the excitement of the World Cup, Scotland’s involvement, while giving as many local children as possible the chance to enjoy football in a fun, welcoming environment.
Activities included nursery visits, four and five-a-side tournaments, girls’ football fun days, mixed-age sessions and other World Cup-themed events. Players enjoyed games, prizes, refreshments and plenty of time on the pitch with friends and coaches.
CDJFA’s girls’ U10s and U12s also enjoyed a World Cup Fun Day featuring five-a-side round-robin matches, refreshments at the Meadows Pavilion and a seven-a-side match.
The day finished with a coaches’ three-v-three game, with the U10s coaches narrowly defeating the U12s after some very questionable tackles.
“It has been brilliant to see so many children involved in our World Cup celebrations,” said a CDJFA spokesperson. “Football is about so much more than the game itself. It brings children together, builds confidence, creates friendships and gives them memories they will talk about for a long time.
“We are incredibly proud to be able to offer these opportunities locally.”
The association thanked its coaches, volunteers, parents, families, officials and supporters for helping make the celebrations possible, along with local businesses and organisations that donated refreshments, facilities and other support.
CDJFA’s Summer of Sport programme will provide more than 112 hours of free football for children and young people, with the association looking forward to continuing to offer opportunities across Campbeltown and the surrounding area in the coming weeks.
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