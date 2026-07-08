As part of its Summer of Sport programme, age groups from Mini Kickers through to older teams have taken part in World Cup-themed sessions, tournaments and celebration events.

Players display their medals after taking part in CDJFA’s World Cup celebrations.

Players display their medals after taking part in CDJFA’s World Cup celebrations.

The initiative celebrates the excitement of the World Cup, Scotland’s involvement, while giving as many local children as possible the chance to enjoy football in a fun, welcoming environment.

Activities included nursery visits, four and five-a-side tournaments, girls’ football fun days, mixed-age sessions and other World Cup-themed events. Players enjoyed games, prizes, refreshments and plenty of time on the pitch with friends and coaches.

CDJFA’s girls’ U10s and U12s also enjoyed a World Cup Fun Day featuring five-a-side round-robin matches, refreshments at the Meadows Pavilion and a seven-a-side match.

The day finished with a coaches’ three-v-three game, with the U10s coaches narrowly defeating the U12s after some very questionable tackles.