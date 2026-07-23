Mega-athlete Murray Willis has gone to extreme to complete the Celtman Triathlon, supporting four charities in its wake.
The gruelling triathlon was in June but his online giving page is still open if you wish to donate online at: www.chuffed.org/project/murray-celtman
The event saw former Oban firefighter Murray, who was brought up on Lismore, tackle a 3.4km sea swim, 202km hill filled bike ride, and a 42km mountain marathon with 5,000 feet of climb via the Beinn Eighe massif.
Fuelling him round the course, was the good work carried out by each of the charities he was backing, the funds will be split evenly. The charities are
Oban’s Atlantis Community Leisure as well as Adventure Oban, a not-for-profit, community-led outdoor activity charity, promotion equal access for all who are in and around Oban’s natural playground.
Funds will also be going to Friends Families and Travellers, a group working to end racism and discrimination against Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people and protect the right to follow a nomadic way of life.
And also benefitting will be The Global Sumud Flotilla is a pro-Palestine working coalition of organizers, medics, builders, and civilians.
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