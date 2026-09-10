Irvine RFC 36
Lochaber RFC 31
West Division Two
It was a tough defeat on the road for Lochaber men’s team last time out - losing a close encounter against Irvine.
The hosts had the upper hand in the first half, scoring four tries off the back of Lochaber mistakes and poor defence.
There were some signs of how Lochaber wanted to play but it wasn’t clicking in the first half, which was made more difficult with a harsh yellow card for Tom Moore.
Hamish Kelly did manage to run one in before half-time, giving the Lochaber men some hope.
The lads came out for the second half with a point to prove.
Alex Drysdale scored with some direct running from a pick at the back of a dominant scrum. Although Irvine answered back with another converted score.
Koni Johnson, running a great line, quickly scored in the wide channel, followed by Chris Simpson making a line break and offloading just short of the try line to Joe MacDonald to dot down. Conversion added by Ryan Davies.
With four points in the game, the comeback was well and truly on but hopes were dashed again when Irvine went back to playing around the ruck which gained them ground.
Penalties given away by Lochaber soon saw them cross the line again.
Heads didn’t drop and, with plenty of space in the wide channels, Ben Fulford went through a gap to score under the posts and Ryan Davies converted with one minute left on the clock.
The game was within grasping distance but it was not to be.
Next up is a first round National Shield tie against Strathendrick at Banavie on Saturday September 19 (2pm ko).
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