Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 4 Strachur-Dunoon 1

Kimory hosted Dunoon-Strachur for the second time this season, this time on Mowi South Division 2 duties. The reverse fixture at Strachur had seen the Cowal side take maximum points.



The cup tie at MacRae Park had gone Kilmory’s way a week later, so this was sure to be a closely fought encounter.



Despite heavy overnight rain, the extended spell of dry weather saw the park in excellent condition; hard, fast but just a touch slippy due to the downpours.



With both sides looking confident, it was no surprise that much of the early skirmishes were played out in the centre of the park, with both sets of forwards only seeing fleeting chances to turn and head for goal.



The inclement conditions didn’t seem to hamper either side with some great control, dribbling and hefty clearances to be seen.



Arran Robertson once again was having a great game at the back for Kimory, cutting out through balls and quick to block and challenge when the Dunoon-Strachur forwards did turn goal-wards.



He was perhaps unlucky to concede a free hit about 25 yards out on the lower side of the pitch, but, with no panic and great marking, nothing was to come of the following attack.



It looked very much as though the sides would go in all-square at half time but Kilmory stalwart Sandy Leiper had different ideas and after picking up the ball mid-way into the Dunoon-Strachur half he dribbled the ball expertly until he let loose, burying the ball in the back of the net. 1-0 as the half-time whistle sounded.



Back on the pitch, Kilmory had work to do to try and maintain their slender lead and they were under more pressure in the early stages of the second period with Dunoon-Strachur taking full advantage of the following wind.



Strachur-Dunoon made a couple of tactical changes during the break and started the second half excellently, putting the Mid Argyll men on the back foot with strong tackling and clever passing.



This extended period of pressure paid off when a ball found Sandy Paterson in space down the right channel, and despite Euan Gilmour’s best efforts to get a last-ditch tackle in, Sandy just got the shot away in time and hammered in the equaliser in the 55th minute.



Things got a wee bit nervy in the Kilmory ranks and missed challenges, some less than perfect strikes and continued pressure from the Dunoon-Strachur centre line and forwards meant that Kieran Crystal in the Kilomry goal had to be sharp on more than one occasion to clear the lines and fend off attacks.



He looked in command though with only one pulse-raising fresh air shot to get the adrenaline going in the Kilmory defence.



The home side were still creating plenty of chances of their own at the other end and it was only robust defending and good goalkeeping that kept the scores level at times.



Just when it seemed that there was no way through the Dunoon-Strachur defence, with five minutes to go, Ruaraidh Buchanan found the space he was looking for and dispatched Kilmory’s second beyond the helpless keeper.



Dunoon-Strachur still felt they could get something from the game and the spectators gathered at MacRae Park could also sense that this game wasn’t over yet.



A few tired challenges started to creep in and cramp set in to a couple of the hard-working Dunoon-Strachur players but it was Kilmory who kept the momentum up and Kian Crawford, who had been having a torrid time of it up against the strong and experienced Dunoon-Strachur defence, picked the ball up some 30 yards from goal and sent a perfect shot, looping over the defence and finding its way into the bottom corner.



That 90th minute goal may well have sounded the death nell for Dunoon-Strachur but Kilmory were not for easing off the gas and in the 94th minute, with seconds left in the match, super-striker Niall Shaw got the goal that his tireless efforts throughout the game so richly deserved.



The final score 4-1, perhaps not entirely representative of the game itself but a well-fought for and deserved victory for Kilmory.



“It was great to see so many players, who just minutes earlier had been trying everything they had to beat their opponents, chatting about the game and walking off the pitch together,” said a spokesperson for Kilmory.



“Thanks as always to the hardy spectators that ignored the terrible weather forecast and happy hour at the Mid Argyll Show beer tent to shout the teams on.

"Thanks also to referee Alison Howat for keeping things going as well as the tricky pitch and weather would allow.”



Strachur-Dunoon are a point off the top of the table with two games remaining whilst Kilmory’s title chances, despite a terrific season, are still slim. Strachur-Dunoon face Stirling Camanachd at The Haws with a 12pm throw-up.



Kilmory travel to Bute on Saturday for their second-last league game of the season.