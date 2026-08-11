As the shinty season draws to a close, every point counts across the leagues as teams fight to reach the top or keep their place in their league.
Mowi Premiership
Col-Glen 0 Newtonmore 0
Col-Glen were delighted on Saturday to be the first team of the rapidly ending season to deny top the table Newtonmore all the points in their Premiership game.
Newly promoted Col-Glen, who have found this season tough in the top 10 and are languishing second bottom, were determined to provide a good show and an entertaining game for the home crowd at The Clachan of Glendaruel.
Col-Glen were without Cally Mcnaughton and Andrew MacVicar, so Scott MacVicar went to full back and did well against Iain Robinson, who only had one real chance when MacVicar slipped in the first half.
Scott MacVicar’s performance was typical of Col-Glen, who were defensively solid and restricted Newtonmore to mainly half-chances.
The hosts almost won it at the end when Neily Mcnaughton shot narrowly by the post from wide on the right.
Auryn Kerr, returned from U17s international duty, had another good game for the hosts, but it was a great team performance, and a very entertaining no-score draw.
Col-Glen boss Ronnie MacVicar was delighted with the result and said: “That’s a point we didn’t expect but the boys showed great attitude and kept fighting until the end.
“Newtonmore manager Peter Ross said we deserved the point and that was nice to hear.
“Our keeper Scott Symon only had two saves of note to make during the whole game. We now have everything to play for during the rest of the season.”
Col-Glen are off to Spean Bridge to play Lochaber in the league on Saturday August 15.
Oban Camanachd 4 Kyles Athletic 1
Oban Camanachd weren’t at their best in the first half, but they recovered to beat Kyles Athletic 4-1 at Mossfield on Wednesday August 5 2026.
Throw up was originally scheduled for 7pm but the game was around 20 minutes late in starting with the wet weather worsening and the darkness descending as the game went on.
Oban Camanachd rested Lorne Dickie (back) and Andy Macdonald (achilles) whilst Ross Macmillan was still out injured. Malcolm Clark, Gary McKerrecher and Garry Lord returned.
Kyles boosted their squad with the inclusion of veterans Donald Irvine and Robbie MacLeod.
Kyles shocked their hosts by taking the lead after just seven minutes when Daniel Macmillan was played following a nice pass and he used his speed to go one-on-one with keeper Cammy Sutherland before tucking the ball home.
With the conditions worsening, Camanachd’s leveller didn’t come until three minutes into the second half when defender Donald Irvine tried to clear the ball over the bar but he inadvertently sent it into his own net.
Just 3 minutes later, some nice home play took the ball to the edge of the box and a Connor Howe shot on his left side flew into the top corner of the net.
Kyle MacFarlane, on for Malcolm Clark at the break, added two more goals on 67 and 69 minutes. MacFarlane showed good technique for his first before nice movement in the Oban attack allowed him the chance to go through on goal and beat his former Oban Celtic teammate Iain MacFarlane in the visiting goal for his second.
Mowi National Division
Beauly 2 Inveraray 2
Beauly and Inveraray drew at Braeview Park. Beauly’s Euan MacCormick served the second match of his two-game ban.
Fraser Watt scored on 41 minutes with a shot across the keeper from wide on the left to put Inveraray ahead, but Conor Ross levelled a minute before half-time with a shot from distance from wide on the left. Beauly then led through Ryan MacKay on 64 minutes following his a 20-yard strike from just right of centre, but Allan MacDonald made it 2-2 just 5 minutes after, charging down a goal-hit before scoring.
Mowi South Division 1
Inveraray 1 Ardnamurchan 4
Ardnamurchan completed their season with a 4-1 triumph over the Inveraray juniors at The Winterton.
Ard’ ran up a 4-0 interval lead through Sean MacLellan on 29 minutes, Alan Palmer on the half-hour, another from Sean MacLellan on 40 minutes, this time from the penalty spot, and a second Alan Palmer goal a minute before the break.
Garry MacPherson scored for Inveraray on 65 minutes.
Ardnamurchan now lead the table on 19 points, setting a target for second placed Lochside Rovers who are 7 points behind but with 4 games to play and no margin for error.
Mowi South Division 2
Kilmory 4 Strachur-Dunoon 1
Kimory hosted Dunoon-Strachur for the second time this season, this time on Mowi South Division 2 duties. The reverse fixture at Strachur had seen the Cowal side take maximum points.
The cup tie at MacRae Park had gone Kilmory’s way a week later, so this was sure to be a closely fought encounter.
Despite heavy overnight rain, the extended spell of dry weather saw the park in excellent condition; hard, fast but just a touch slippy due to the downpours.
With both sides looking confident, it was no surprise that much of the early skirmishes were played out in the centre of the park, with both sets of forwards only seeing fleeting chances to turn and head for goal.
The inclement conditions didn’t seem to hamper either side with some great control, dribbling and hefty clearances to be seen.
Arran Robertson once again was having a great game at the back for Kimory, cutting out through balls and quick to block and challenge when the Dunoon-Strachur forwards did turn goal-wards.
He was perhaps unlucky to concede a free hit about 25 yards out on the lower side of the pitch, but, with no panic and great marking, nothing was to come of the following attack.
It looked very much as though the sides would go in all-square at half time but Kilmory stalwart Sandy Leiper had different ideas and after picking up the ball mid-way into the Dunoon-Strachur half he dribbled the ball expertly until he let loose, burying the ball in the back of the net. 1-0 as the half-time whistle sounded.
Back on the pitch, Kilmory had work to do to try and maintain their slender lead and they were under more pressure in the early stages of the second period with Dunoon-Strachur taking full advantage of the following wind.
Strachur-Dunoon made a couple of tactical changes during the break and started the second half excellently, putting the Mid Argyll men on the back foot with strong tackling and clever passing.
This extended period of pressure paid off when a ball found Sandy Paterson in space down the right channel, and despite Euan Gilmour’s best efforts to get a last-ditch tackle in, Sandy just got the shot away in time and hammered in the equaliser in the 55th minute.
Things got a wee bit nervy in the Kilmory ranks and missed challenges, some less than perfect strikes and continued pressure from the Dunoon-Strachur centre line and forwards meant that Kieran Crystal in the Kilomry goal had to be sharp on more than one occasion to clear the lines and fend off attacks.
He looked in command though with only one pulse-raising fresh air shot to get the adrenaline going in the Kilmory defence.
The home side were still creating plenty of chances of their own at the other end and it was only robust defending and good goalkeeping that kept the scores level at times.
Just when it seemed that there was no way through the Dunoon-Strachur defence, with five minutes to go, Ruaraidh Buchanan found the space he was looking for and dispatched Kilmory’s second beyond the helpless keeper.
Dunoon-Strachur still felt they could get something from the game and the spectators gathered at MacRae Park could also sense that this game wasn’t over yet.
A few tired challenges started to creep in and cramp set in to a couple of the hard-working Dunoon-Strachur players but it was Kilmory who kept the momentum up and Kian Crawford, who had been having a torrid time of it up against the strong and experienced Dunoon-Strachur defence, picked the ball up some 30 yards from goal and sent a perfect shot, looping over the defence and finding its way into the bottom corner.
That 90th minute goal may well have sounded the death nell for Dunoon-Strachur but Kilmory were not for easing off the gas and in the 94th minute, with seconds left in the match, super-striker Niall Shaw got the goal that his tireless efforts throughout the game so richly deserved.
The final score 4-1, perhaps not entirely representative of the game itself but a well-fought for and deserved victory for Kilmory.
“It was great to see so many players, who just minutes earlier had been trying everything they had to beat their opponents, chatting about the game and walking off the pitch together,” said a spokesperson for Kilmory.
“Thanks as always to the hardy spectators that ignored the terrible weather forecast and happy hour at the Mid Argyll Show beer tent to shout the teams on.
"Thanks also to referee Alison Howat for keeping things going as well as the tricky pitch and weather would allow.”
Strachur-Dunoon are a point off the top of the table with two games remaining whilst Kilmory’s title chances, despite a terrific season, are still slim. Strachur-Dunoon face Stirling Camanachd at The Haws with a 12pm throw-up.
Kilmory travel to Bute on Saturday for their second-last league game of the season.
Women’s Mowi National League
Inveraray 8 Strathglass 5
Inveraray B beat Strathglass 8-5 in their 1pm throw up at The Winterton.
Hannah MacDonald scored four times for the hosts with Katie MacKay, Cara Blyth, Isla Dunlop and Millie MacIntyre also on target.
Isla Strachan and Maria Reynard both bagged doubles for Strathlass with Holly Forbes-Williams also netting.
Dunadd P Aberdour P
Dunadd’s 1pm throw up with Aberdour at MacRae Park was postponed on Sunday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.
Dunadd now look forward to Sunday’s Mowi Single Team Cup Final against Glenurquhart at An Aird. Throw up is at 12.30pm.
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