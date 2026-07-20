Col-Glen’s Auryn Kerr has again been called up for the RI Cruden U17s Scotland Squad.
The U17s head to Ireland on July 26 for a two-day tour, starting in Dublin.
The annual tour, which has been taking place for over 20 years, sees the country’s elite shinty players play shinty/hurling challenge matches against their Irish counterparts.
This is the Col-Glen teenager’s third call-up to the squad, the first being in 2024.
Auryn was named as man-of-the-match at the weekend after scoring his team’s only goal in the Premiership clash with Oban Camanachd.
He is also only one of four players out of 18 picked from the south shinty teams to represent the Scottish U17s, the other three being Ruairidh MacSween, Glasgow Mid Argyll; Scott Campbell, Oban Camanachd; and Dean Robertson, Bute, who are all on the first call-up.
National Development Manager Ronald Ross said: “We are looking forward to once again returning to Ireland for two highly competitive games, just as we saw last year.
“The squad has an element of consistency this year, with over half the squad getting their first taste of shinty/hurling in 2025.
“Congratulations to all of the players selected on achieving the honour of representing their country.”
The squad travels over the Irish sea on Sunday July 26, taking part in training and cultural activities before facing Dublin at their home stadium, Parnell Park, on Monday July 27 and taking on Meath on Tuesday 28 at venue to be arranged.
This year’s tour will once again be sponsored by RICruden, an established mechanical and renewable business based in the Highlands of Scotland.
Greg Matheson, mechanical contracts manager at RICruden, said: “In what will be our fourth-year, supporting the Scotland U17s on their Tour of Ireland has become a proud tradition for us, and we’re delighted to be behind the squad once again.”
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