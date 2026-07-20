The U17s head to Ireland on July 26 for a two-day tour, starting in Dublin.



The annual tour, which has been taking place for over 20 years, sees the country’s elite shinty players play shinty/hurling challenge matches against their Irish counterparts.



This is the Col-Glen teenager’s third call-up to the squad, the first being in 2024.



Auryn was named as man-of-the-match at the weekend after scoring his team’s only goal in the Premiership clash with Oban Camanachd.



He is also only one of four players out of 18 picked from the south shinty teams to represent the Scottish U17s, the other three being Ruairidh MacSween, Glasgow Mid Argyll; Scott Campbell, Oban Camanachd; and Dean Robertson, Bute, who are all on the first call-up.