Taekwondo students and instructors from Colorado travelled to Scotland to learn about the rich history the west coast has to offer.
A total of 49 visitors crossed the Atlantic during the week beginning June 29 and were given a guided tour of Oban by the composer and tour guide, James Gray.
The martial arts group also visited the Isles of Mull, Staffa, and Iona, as well as Kilmartin Castle, Carnasserie Castle, and the Standing Stones of Kilmartin.
The trip coincided with the Colorado Taekwondo Institute’s performance at the 49th Drumtochty Highland Games.
Led by 8th-degree black belt James Sautel, the group also took part in a 6:30 a.m. workout at McCaig’s Tower.
James said: “We can’t wait to return to Oban, one of the finest places in the world that we have visited.
“We really enjoyed the people of Oban and the many excellent restaurants in town, including The View, Coasters, Corryvreckan, and others.”
The group has performed and travelled in 11 countries and is looking forward to returning to Oban as soon as possible.
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