Despite intermittent downpours, a strong turnout of 16 pairs took part in Argyll Bowling Club’s Three-Bowl Pairs competition on Sunday.
Playing in two groups of eight, the top two pairs from each section progressed to the semi-finals. In Group A, Julie Rankin and John McLatchie finished top, with Ashleigh Connor and Gavin McLachlan taking the runners-up spot.
Group B was won by Poppie Lawson and David Reid, while Rafi Jonas and Bobby Mathieson secured second place to complete the semi-final line-up.
In the semi-finals, Jonas and Mathieson were comfortable winners over Rankin and McLatchie. The other semi-final was much closer, with Connor and McLachlan edging out Lawson and Reid 5-4.
The final saw Jonas and Mathieson take a shot on the opening end before Connor and McLachlan responded by winning the next four ends to establish a 5-1 lead heading into the last end.
Their opponents could only reduce the deficit to 5-2, leaving Connor and McLachlan as worthy winners.
A club spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who took part today and to all those who helped out in the bar and kitchen.”
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