Connor has already become a two-time GB champion after successively winning the Youth 80kg and again the 86kg Final in Cardiff last year.

The 18-year-old told rotarians that he joined Phoenix Boxing Club at 13 and quickly found that it gave him an “adrenalin pumping high."

He was entered for the Scottish Novice Championships at the age of 16 where he was pitched against a youngster of 6’10” in height. He quickly rose through the ranks to represent his country at international level and he won the Golden Gloves title.

Connor recalled a recent trip to France with the Scottish Squad “when my bout against the unbeaten French National Champion was declared a draw but was

reviewed by the judges and I was declared the winner,“ he said.



Over the years, Connor has accumulated many awards and trophies gained representing not only his club, but also his country as part of the Boxing

Scotland National Squad. Some of the trophies were brought along for members to look at.



Coach Aiden said “Connor’s success has certainly enhanced and brought wider recognition of our Fort William Phoenix Boxing Club. We coach youngsters from ages 11 to adult and we are grateful for sponsorship from the local community. Connor is now a member of the “Scottish Elite Squad” and travels to Glasgow three times a week for training at the National High-Performance Centre in Bridgeton. These costs amount to around £13,000 per year and any support from the community would be greatly appreciated”.

On behalf of the Rotary Club, President John Stafford thanked Connor for a “very impressive speech” and added “I’ve loved sport all my life. We hope to see

you in the next Commonwealth Games”. Members reacted with warm and supportive applause.

Anyone interested in supporting or sponsoring Connor’s overheads in travelling to the National Training Centre in Glasgow, and the Phoenix Boxing Club in its huge contribution to the youth of Lochaber, can contact the Club direct or contact secretary@lochaberrotary.org.uk



