Three players in the 26 strong squad are from North Ayrshire: defensive midfielder, Billy Gilmour is from Ardrossan. Billy, who has 45 caps, won player of the match in the draw with England at Euro 2020.

Right winger, Ben Gannon-Doak, comes from Dalry. Back in November he scored his first international goal in the World Cup qualifier against Greece. He is still Scotland’s youngest ever scorer for the under 21 team.

Forward, Ross Stewart, hails from Kilwinning. He has fought back from injury with good timing to take his place in the squad.

Scotland’s head coach, Steve Clarke, is from Saltcoats. Steve represented Scotland on the youth football team and the national side. He is now the longest serving manager of the Scottish football team, having has been in the role since 2019, following a long career playing, coaching and managing football.

A motion at a North Ayrshire Council meeting last week, said: “North Ayrshire Council records its best wishes to the Scotland national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup, and recognises the pride felt across North Ayrshire in seeing local players and management represent their council on the highest stage of international sport.

“The council particularly recognises Billy Gilmour of Ardrossan, who plays for SSC Napoli, Ben Gannon-Doak of Dalry, who plays for AFC Bournemouth, and Ross Stewart of Kilwinning, who plays for Southampton F.C, along with Scotland manager Steve Clark of Saltcoats.

“The council acknowledges the dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice required to reach this level and commends them for being outstanding ambassadors for both Scotland and North Ayrshire.

“The council therefore agrees to send its best wishes to the Scotland squad, management team, in particular the North Ayrshire representatives, for a successful tournament.”

Scotland plays Haiti in their opening World Cup game in Boston, USA, in the early hours on Sunday June 14, kicking off at 2am UK time.