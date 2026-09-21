With an early kick-off needed to allow for Lochaber’s return travel, there was little time to settle in before the whistle went.

The match itself certainly didn’t make things any easier, with the players having to contend with a classic mix of wind, rain and sunshine throughout the game.

Despite the difficult conditions and the long journey, Lochaber got stuck into the match and showed plenty of fight.

With several newcomers and debutants taking to the pitch, there was a steep learning curve, but the team grew into the game with every phase.