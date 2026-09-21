Lochaber RFC Women 12
Shetland Valkyries 87
North Division 1
It was a huge day out for Lochaber Women as the team made the long journey north to take on the Shetland Valkyries - with a 4:30am start and the first flight out of Inverness to Shetland setting the tone for a challenging day.
With an early kick-off needed to allow for Lochaber’s return travel, there was little time to settle in before the whistle went.
The match itself certainly didn’t make things any easier, with the players having to contend with a classic mix of wind, rain and sunshine throughout the game.
Despite the difficult conditions and the long journey, Lochaber got stuck into the match and showed plenty of fight.
With several newcomers and debutants taking to the pitch, there was a steep learning curve, but the team grew into the game with every phase.
Lochaber managed to cross the line twice, with Loren Christie and Ailsa Graham both getting their names on the scoresheet - two well-earned tries that showed the attacking potential within the squad.
As the game progressed, Lochaber’s rugby continued to evolve. Mistakes were made, but importantly, they were learned from, with the team adapting and improving as the match went on.
The Shetland Valkyries however were able to make the most of their speed, subs and their home advantage - ultimately proving too strong for Lochaber on the day.
The final result doesn’t tell the full story of the effort put in by the Lochaber women. This was a massive travel day, an early start, challenging conditions and a tough opponent - yet the team continued to work, learn and battle right to the end.
A special mention must go to all the debutants and newcomers to the game who stepped onto the pitch and took on the challenge.
Starting your rugby journey in circumstances like these takes plenty of courage and they should be incredibly proud of themselves.
Lochaber Women now have a short break from competitive action to get back to training, working towards their first home game of the season against Aberdeenshire Quines on October 10th.
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