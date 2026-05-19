Winner of the competition was Eoghan McInnes, with Lewis Macnicol runner-up.



Alongside the competition, a raffle was held and together both managed to raise around £500 to support the team in a number of ways.



A spokeswomen for the team said: “We are incredibly proud of what was achieved, not only by the team but by the whole community who came together to support us.



“The turnout and atmosphere were brilliant, and it showed just how much local backing there is.