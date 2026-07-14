Argyll Bowling Club’s recent Open Pairs competition attracted 24 entries, making up four groups of six teams.
Although the weather was far from ideal, the green held up well and some excellent bowls were played throughout the day.
The four group winners progressed to the semi-finals: David Reid and Shaun Grumoli (Argyll Bowling Club); Steven Dickson and Johnnie McLean (Campbeltown Bowling Club); Ryan McLachlan and Lee Allen (Campbeltown Bowling Club); and Robert Todd and Scot McLachlan (Campbeltown Bowling Club).
Following the semi-finals, Steven Dickson and Johnnie McLean faced Ryan McLachlan and Lee Allen in the final.
A closely contested match saw Steven and Johnnie take a 6-3 lead into the final end. Despite Ryan and Lee’s best efforts, they were unable to make up the deficit and conceded a single on the final end, giving Steven and Johnnie a 7-3 victory.
Before the presentation, club president Gary Grumoli thanked everyone who had taken part, particularly in the challenging weather conditions.
He also thanked the visiting teams from Campbeltown Bowling Club and everyone who helped make the day a success.
Gary then presented the trophy and prizes, which were generously sponsored by Newgrove Furniture and Peter McKerral & Co Ltd, thanking both sponsors for their continued support of the competition.
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