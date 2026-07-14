Although the weather was far from ideal, the green held up well and some excellent bowls were played throughout the day.

The four group winners progressed to the semi-finals: David Reid and Shaun Grumoli (Argyll Bowling Club); Steven Dickson and Johnnie McLean (Campbeltown Bowling Club); Ryan McLachlan and Lee Allen (Campbeltown Bowling Club); and Robert Todd and Scot McLachlan (Campbeltown Bowling Club).