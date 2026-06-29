Kyleakin 5
FW Reserves 4
WHAFL
A nine goal thriller saw Fort William Reserves lose out to perennial opponents Kyleakin FC.
It took just over ten minutes for the scoring to begin, with Fort’s Lyam Fox notching a strike. Just two minutes later, teenager Alfie Duncan doubled the advantage.
The islanders halved the deficit before Lewis Luxton restored the two goal cushion with just over half an hour on the clock.
Kyleakin clawed a goal back for 3-2 at the break before they levelled proceedings ten minutes into the second half.
On the hour mark, Kyleakin edged their noses in front before the game was halted for a dog, presumably trying to make an impact substitution, had to be rounded up.
At the resumption of play, the visitors moved towards clear blue water at 5-3, although Duncan added his second of the match to finish the scoring at 5-4.
In what is becoming a familiar story for the young reserves side, bagfuls of chances were created and not enough taken.
Man of the Match was awarded to Alfie Duncan, nothing getting down his flank, and two absolute belter finishes.
Next up for the Reserves is the Mid-Summer Tournament in Portree.
Fort William have been drawn with Portree, Kyleakin and the Skye Youth Team in their section which begins on Saturday July 4.
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