The 2026 Dookers Dash has been organised by Tarbert After School Care in association with Tarbert Harbour Authority and Tarbert Bowling Club to offer an inclusive day of sport and games for the whole community.



“The Dookers Dash is predominantly about all ages and abilities having fun and moving their bodies in whatever way they are able to,” organiser Mhairi MacDougall told the Advertiser.



“It’s about promoting healthy living and keeping active within our community. After last year’s successful event, we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back this year to take part.”



The Dookers Dash takes place on Saturday August 15 and includes 1km, 5km and 10km fun-runs as well as shorter races from 12.30pm at Tarbert’s Multi-Use Games Area.

This will also be the venue for tennis, bowls, pickleball and basketball as well as food, drinks and musical entertainment.



Before the afternoon fun begins, the 5km and 10km races will be held for participants from age 16, starting at Garval Point, continuing through Tarbert Harbour and finishing at the marina.

The 10km competitors repeat the route for double the fun.

The 1km race is for ages 8 to 15, while the Dashing Dookers event invites all school-age entrants.



For these races, participants are asked to warm up and gather at the harbour marquee at 10.30am.



Registration for the races is available online.