Mowi Challenge Cup final
Dunadd 7 Aberdour 6
Dunadd, recently crowned WCA Single Team Cup winners and a team very much in the Mowi National Division title race, were the pride of Lochgilphead as they came from behind to beat Aberdour 7-6 to win the Mowi Challenge Cup for the first time.
With a few injury worries the team faced a difficult match against the team sitting just below them in the league, despite having beaten them twice this season.
This 1pm throw-up at The Eilan at Newtonmore was the first-ever all-south Challenge Cup final and both sides have been free-scoring this season, so a high scoring final was expected. This clash opened women’s cup finals day, and it set a high bar.
Aberdour took the early initiative with Rebecca Thorington scoring twice. However, Dunadd are well accustomed to being behind and making things hard for themselves, so no panic.
Unfortunately, the injury troubles continued as goalkeeper Ashley Gorrie had to retire through injury, leaving Grace Drummond, recovering from a broken hand, having to pull on the number one jersey.
Iona McCulloch opened her account with a high shot from around the penalty spot which, at first, looked like it might have been saved but the goal judge and referee agreed that the ball had rebounded from the top section of the net.
Eilidh Cameron added the second from an acute angle after wo great saves from the Aberdour keeper looked to have kept her at bay.
Dunadd took the lead in the second half for the first time when Iona McCulloch scored her second goal of the game from at least 30 yards out, but Katie Booth went on to net twice to give Aberdour a 4-3 lead.
Straight from the throw-up however, Dunadd moved the ball from Iona McCulloch to Ailsa Crawford. She found Eilidh Cameron, who evaded the Aberdour defence to shoot high into the far post to make it 4-4.
Aberdour were really testing the Dunadd defence but Ellie Hetherington and Anna Nicolson had been up to the challenge, both having excellent games.
Drummond in goal was showing no signs of nerves and was coming out to meet the Aberdour forward line when her defenders needed a helping hand.
It was one such intervention which unfortunately led to the fifth for Aberdour. The initial attach was snuffed out by Grace but the resulting rebound landed right at Rebecca Thorington’s feet and she neatly dispatched the ball into the empty net.
Aberdour doubled their lead with some wonderful shinty, long hit out from the keeper, a cross-field ball neatly moved forward to substitute Matilda Ritchie who finished clinically, high to Drummond’s left hand side.
Aberdour looked to have at least one hand on the cup with only eight minutes remaining.
Dunadd have proved time and again this season that they never give up and so when Cameron replied almost instantly to make it 6-5 the travelling support started to believe.
It looked even more likely when Iona McCulloch completed her own hat-trick, again from distance, this time the ball settling in the bottom left hand corner of the net. Surely the girls would now get the extra 20 minutes to see what could be done?
Well, no, unbelievably, in the dying seconds, Eilidh Cameron chased down an Eilidh Cameron Jr corner, picking the ball up near the half-way line. She took a second to settle, looked up and sent a high, looping shot that passed the Aberdour keeper and found the back of the net. The comeback and victory was complete. 6-7.
There is no doubt about it, the coaching staff played their part in this victory with tactical decisions and solutions where necessary and the players showed true grit and determination from the first whistle to the last.
Dunadd captain Eilidh Cameron was presented with the trophy afterwards.
There was also a special player of the match quaich in memory of Peter Gow, who was a much-respected and well-loved figure in the shinty community. Peter was a huge fan and sponsor of the women’s game, and the inaugural winner of this accolade was Dunadd’s Iona McCulloch.
“Dunadd would like to thank mascots Talla Brown, Kara Crawford, Katie Appleton, Sophie Appleton and Nora Henderson, who led the team out in style,” said a spokesperson for the club. “Massive thanks also to our travelling support who kept us going right to the end. Thanks also go to bus driver Doreen who put up with our antics on the merry return leg!
“Continued thanks to our sponsors Cameron Joiner and Builders, Ardrishaig and also to photographers West Coast Photos and Sinclair Images for capturing the action.”
Dunadd’s Challenge Cup route - Walk-over to Dunadd in the first round as Ard failed to field a team. Round 3 on June 7, Dunadd 6 - Badenoch 1; July 26 semi-final, Strathglass 0 - Dunadd 9.
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