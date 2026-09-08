With a few injury worries the team faced a difficult match against the team sitting just below them in the league, despite having beaten them twice this season.



This 1pm throw-up at The Eilan at Newtonmore was the first-ever all-south Challenge Cup final and both sides have been free-scoring this season, so a high scoring final was expected. This clash opened women’s cup finals day, and it set a high bar.



Aberdour took the early initiative with Rebecca Thorington scoring twice. However, Dunadd are well accustomed to being behind and making things hard for themselves, so no panic.



Unfortunately, the injury troubles continued as goalkeeper Ashley Gorrie had to retire through injury, leaving Grace Drummond, recovering from a broken hand, having to pull on the number one jersey.



Iona McCulloch opened her account with a high shot from around the penalty spot which, at first, looked like it might have been saved but the goal judge and referee agreed that the ball had rebounded from the top section of the net.



Eilidh Cameron added the second from an acute angle after wo great saves from the Aberdour keeper looked to have kept her at bay.