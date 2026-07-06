Women’s Mowi Single Team Cup - semi-final



Dunadd 14 Tayforth 2

Dunadd faced off against Tayforth at Peterson Park in Yoker in the semi-final of the Single Team Cup.



The match started fairly evenly with both teams keen to demonstrate why they had made it this far in the competition. However, with seven minutes on the clock, Dunadd drew first blood, with Eilidh Cameron snr opening the scoring.



And then the blues continued the assault with Tia Gorrie doubling the score on 11 minutes, and Cameron securing her hat-trick by 15 minutes.



But Tayforth were not ready to be written off, retalitsing through Tara Danter before Cameron added another on 28 mins and Abbey Anderson getting her name on the score sheet just before half time.



In the second half, Anderson added two to grab a hat-trick and, with 30 minutes to go, Cameron scored arguably the goal of the day when Anna Nicolson cleared up a tricky long Tayforth ball, knonked it out wide to Iona McCulloch, who sent it long. Cameron picked it expertly out of the air before finishing on the volley with her second touch.



Dunadd were caught on the break in 52 minutes with goal from Tyaforth’s Millie MacRae, daughter of Scotland’s men’s shinty, manager Alan MacRae.



But Dunnadd were not finished for the day as Cameron scored another four and Eilidh Cameron jnr got herself on the scoresheet too.



Dunadd now meet Glenurquhart at An Aird in Fort William on August 16 for the final.