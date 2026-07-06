Dunadd face Glenurquhart next month after their decisive win over Tayforth in the Single Team Cup semi-final while Inveraray bow out of the Balliemore Cup following a defeat by Kilmallie.
Women’s Mowi Single Team Cup - semi-final
Dunadd 14 Tayforth 2
Dunadd faced off against Tayforth at Peterson Park in Yoker in the semi-final of the Single Team Cup.
The match started fairly evenly with both teams keen to demonstrate why they had made it this far in the competition. However, with seven minutes on the clock, Dunadd drew first blood, with Eilidh Cameron snr opening the scoring.
And then the blues continued the assault with Tia Gorrie doubling the score on 11 minutes, and Cameron securing her hat-trick by 15 minutes.
But Tayforth were not ready to be written off, retalitsing through Tara Danter before Cameron added another on 28 mins and Abbey Anderson getting her name on the score sheet just before half time.
In the second half, Anderson added two to grab a hat-trick and, with 30 minutes to go, Cameron scored arguably the goal of the day when Anna Nicolson cleared up a tricky long Tayforth ball, knonked it out wide to Iona McCulloch, who sent it long. Cameron picked it expertly out of the air before finishing on the volley with her second touch.
Dunadd were caught on the break in 52 minutes with goal from Tyaforth’s Millie MacRae, daughter of Scotland’s men’s shinty, manager Alan MacRae.
But Dunnadd were not finished for the day as Cameron scored another four and Eilidh Cameron jnr got herself on the scoresheet too.
Dunadd now meet Glenurquhart at An Aird in Fort William on August 16 for the final.
Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup - semi-final
Inveraray 1 Kilmallie 2
Kilmallie are through to the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup final after they came from behind to beat Inveraray at Taynuilt.
Both teams, with Alec MacVicar as match referee, took time to adapt to the conditions, with the weather and pitch condition having a big say on the style of shinty that was getting played. But it was Inveraray who struck first on 11 minutes when, after good play from Coll MacKay, Ross Montgomery beat keeper Alexander MacNiven from inside the D .
Inveraray created another few chances but failed to take any but deserved their interval lead.
The second half started with Inveraray having their best spell of the game and had another few chances to extend their lead without doing so.
Kilmallie levelled on 52 minutes through Martin Stewart, who got on the end of a corner to flick the ball home.
The winning goal came with 20 minutes remaining and it was a great strike from the impressive Shane O’Rua, right into the top corner of the net.
Inveraray pressed for a leveller, but the Kilmallie defence were strong and Inveraray did not get a break of the ball as the Caol side held onto their lead.
A spokesperson for Inveraray said: “The coaches and players were really disappointed after the game that they missed out on a good opportunity to get to a final.”
Kilmallie captain Innes Blackhall said: “The first half was a bit of a slog, and the pitch conditions didn’t really help. We came out flying in the second half and got the goal we deserved. We kicked on and the second goal followed, and we defended brilliantly until the final whistle.”
The Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final between Kilmallie and Lovat takes place at Spean Bridge on Saturday July 25 2026.
Inveraray and Kilmallie meet again this weekend, this time in the Mowi National Division at the Winterton.
Mowi Premiership
Kyles Athletic 3 Lochaber 9
Lochaber collected two valuable points with an impressive 9-3 win over Kyles Athletic in their 2.15pm throw up at Tighnabruaich.
Kyles were along usual lines whilst Lochaber’s Max Campbell finally completed his four-match suspension for a red card received in mid-May.
The field was very wet, but referee Craig Scott was happy to start the match, and it was the hosts who went ahead through Scott Macdonald on 28 minutes.
It was to be a memorable afternoon for Lochaber’s Stuart Callison who rattled home a first half hat-trick with goals on 30, 35 and 38 minutes, the latter from the penalty spot.
Ben Delaney scored his first goal of the afternoon on 41 minutes to make it 4-1 at half-time.
Stuart Callison took centre stage again at the start of the second half as he added to more goals on 47 and 57 minutes to take his personal count to five goals.
Scott Macdonald scored for the second time to make it 6-2 on the hour.
Ben Delaney got his second on 69 minutes, but Luke Thornton scored for Kyles straight from the restart and Lochaber now led 7-3.
The Spean Bridge men finished well, and Ben Delaney completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes with man of the match Stuart Callison getting his double hat-trick just three minutes after.
Kyles are at home in the league again on Saturday as they have a derby against Col Glen whilst Lochaber don’t have a fixture.
Kinlochshiel P Col-Glen P
Kinlochshiel and Col-Glen were left disappointed when their match at Rèaraig was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
Kinlochshiel are off to Kingussie in the Tulloch Homes quarter-finals on Saturday whilst Col-Glen visit Kyles Athletic in the Mowi Premiership.
Mowi South Division 1
Inveraray P Aberdour P
The noon throw up between the Inveraray juniors and the Aberdour first team at The Winterton was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
Ballachulish P Kyles Athletic P
The fixture between Ballachulish and the Kyles Athletic juniors at The Jubilee Park will be rescheduled.
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