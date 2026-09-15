Arran coastal rowing club held their 11th annual emergency services regatta on Sunday in Lamlash.
Taking part this year for the coveted Angus Campbell Quaich were teams from the Medical Group, Police,
Coastguard, Mountain Rescue, Hospital/Paramedic, and Fire Service.
The weather, for once, was sunny with a light breeze so great for rowing.
Each team competed in two timed heats, with two boats at a time racing each other, then the places were decided with racing between 5th/6th, 3rd/4th, 1st/2nd. The heats went well and all teams pushed themselves to get the fastest times possible.
The races all had a turn around a two metre high cone buoy which proved trickier than expected. The Hospital/Paramedic team were turning well until an oar got caught on the buoy and they couldn’t get it off.
Once untangled they were on their way again but it cost them over a minute in time. Between the heats and the finals the safety boat decided to have a breakdown and help had to be sent to get them going again. The delay added to the drama and anticipation of the finals.
The race for the Wooden Spoon, the prize for the best loser was fiercely fought between the Police and the Hospital/Paramedic team. The race was the tightest of the day with 0.6 of a second between the teams.
The Police lost the race and therefore won the prize much to the delight of the Hospital team who have been the winners of the spoon for several years. The race for the bronze position was between the Medical group and the Coastguard.
This was an unusual position for the Medical team to be in as previously they have nearly always been in the final. They really did dig in to win the race and receive the Bronze medal.
The newbies to the regatta, Shiskine Fire Service, found themselves in the final against the formidable Mountain Rescue team.
Sadly they couldn’t match the power and experience of the defending champions and Mountain Rescue made great time with a good lead and won the regatta.
Many supporters and spectators came down to enjoy the racing and much tea, cake and soup was consumed. The raffle, in aid of Scottish Air Ambulance, raised £375 which the Rowing club have topped up to £500, a tremendous result for a service that we all appreciate and rely on greatly.
Anyone interested in coastal rowing are encouraged to get in touch with the club as they are always open to new members. If you’re not sure if it’s for you a taster session can be organised get in touch at new_rowers@arrancoastalrowing.co.uk
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