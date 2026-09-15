Each team competed in two timed heats, with two boats at a time racing each other, then the places were decided with racing between 5th/6th, 3rd/4th, 1st/2nd. The heats went well and all teams pushed themselves to get the fastest times possible.

The races all had a turn around a two metre high cone buoy which proved trickier than expected. The Hospital/Paramedic team were turning well until an oar got caught on the buoy and they couldn’t get it off.

Once untangled they were on their way again but it cost them over a minute in time. Between the heats and the finals the safety boat decided to have a breakdown and help had to be sent to get them going again. The delay added to the drama and anticipation of the finals.