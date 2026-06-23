Joined by Oban and Lochaber Minis and Micros, the young players took part in a joint training session followed by friendly matches across the different age groups.

More than 65 young players enjoyed two hours of rugby together on a rare sunny afternoon, organisers said.

"The day concluded with a presentation for our P7 leavers, where we said farewell to our five oldest players before they move on to Oban High School after the summer. This was followed by the much-anticipated annual Slip & Slide session.