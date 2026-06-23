Etive Vikings RFC, based in Taynuilt, hosted its end-of-season celebrations on Sunday, 14 June.
Joined by Oban and Lochaber Minis and Micros, the young players took part in a joint training session followed by friendly matches across the different age groups.
More than 65 young players enjoyed two hours of rugby together on a rare sunny afternoon, organisers said.
"The day concluded with a presentation for our P7 leavers, where we said farewell to our five oldest players before they move on to Oban High School after the summer. This was followed by the much-anticipated annual Slip & Slide session.
"It was a fantastic day of rugby. A huge thank you goes to the visiting teams’ coaches for helping to run the event, and to all the parents and young players who made the day so special.
"Etive Vikings Minis and Micros Rugby Club trains every Wednesday at 6 pm at Taynuilt Sports Ground. The 2026/27 season will begin in August. Open for children aged 4–12, beginners are always welcome! Come along to make new friends, build confidence, and develop important motor and ball-handling skills.
"As our club continues to grow, we are recruiting new volunteers to join our team. Whether you’d like to help as a parent helper, coach, admin, fundraising or marketing, there’s something for everyone—both on and off the pitch. PVG checks and training will be arranged by the club. If you’re interested in getting involved, we’d love to hear from you. Please contact us at etivevikingsrfc@gmail.com."
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