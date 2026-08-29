Football can be a game of numbers, where managers use them in plotting a playing strategy.
But at a recent match for Fort William FC Reserves they added up to a most unusual combination of two families taking the pitch with father’s and sons playing alongside each other.
Long term first team footballers, 36-year-old Dave Forbes and 40-year-old Michael Gillespie joined their 16-year-old sons Marc and Finlay as they faced up to West Highland and Skye League rivals, North West Skye on the Lochaber High School astroturf.
Both youngsters are permanent fixtures in the Club’s U18 squad, where Michael is also a coach, although both do often feature in the Reserves line up.
Dave still has a regular place in the first team, but is a also a stalwart of the Reserves side.
Other than their family links and joint love of football all share a similar heritage - progressing through the Club’s strong youth development sides from U12s (Michael joining the U12s in 1998 and Dave in 2001) right up to the present day, still actively involved with Fort FC without a break.
The Forbes’ have played together before in the Reserves, with Dave once being delighted to assist in a goal scored by Marc, while for the Gillespies this was a first, due to Michael having to take time off from serious playing because of an injury, although still sharing his considerable skill in Youth coaching.
However, the flying football of fate was lobbed their way for the NW Skye match when, due to holidays and several Reserve players being called up for a first team match on the same day, a few gaps had to be filled with Michael pulling on his players’ top once more.
In a spirited game, first Marc, then Dave scored goals with regular young player Thomas MacLean
bringing the total to three, on other matches a winning result, but unfortunately on this occasion being overtaken by Skye’s six.
Watching the match, Danny Conlon, who has been involved with "The Fort" since its formation in the 1980’s as player, manager and coach of both first and youth teams over the years said: "What a sight - one father and son in the same team is unusual enough but I have never see two anywhere.
"Each have had whole careers playing for the Fort and still have many more years to come. It also highlights that Fort FC is a real family club and what an important place of the community it is."
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