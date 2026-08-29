But at a recent match for Fort William FC Reserves they added up to a most unusual combination of two families taking the pitch with father’s and sons playing alongside each other.

Long term first team footballers, 36-year-old Dave Forbes and 40-year-old Michael Gillespie joined their 16-year-old sons Marc and Finlay as they faced up to West Highland and Skye League rivals, North West Skye on the Lochaber High School astroturf.

Both youngsters are permanent fixtures in the Club’s U18 squad, where Michael is also a coach, although both do often feature in the Reserves line up.

Dave still has a regular place in the first team, but is a also a stalwart of the Reserves side.