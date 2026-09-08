Despite low player numbers earlier in the week an eighteen strong squad made the trip to Kilmacolm on Saturday September 5.



Again, bolstered by Zack and Hugh from Islay RFC and a few returning players starting their first game of the season, confidence was high for the Argyll men.



Vinnie Buckley took over in game kicking from injured Captain Dougie Ritchie, and it was Buckley who got the game underway with the kick-off.



The Boars started lively and with only two minutes on the clock went over for the first try of the day when stand in Captain Ben Rusden finished after some great work from Harris Campbell.



Calum Paterson, taking on the conversion duties for the day, added the extras.



From the restart the Boars’s defence dropped the ball and allowed Birkmyre their first opportunity but as the ball bounced over the try line a Mid Argyll hand touched it down first.