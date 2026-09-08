Birkmyre RFC 54 Mid Argyll RFC 29
West Region - Division 2
Mid Argyll RFC made their first away trip of the season to Birkmyre RFC.
Despite low player numbers earlier in the week an eighteen strong squad made the trip to Kilmacolm on Saturday September 5.
Again, bolstered by Zack and Hugh from Islay RFC and a few returning players starting their first game of the season, confidence was high for the Argyll men.
Vinnie Buckley took over in game kicking from injured Captain Dougie Ritchie, and it was Buckley who got the game underway with the kick-off.
The Boars started lively and with only two minutes on the clock went over for the first try of the day when stand in Captain Ben Rusden finished after some great work from Harris Campbell.
Calum Paterson, taking on the conversion duties for the day, added the extras.
From the restart the Boars’s defence dropped the ball and allowed Birkmyre their first opportunity but as the ball bounced over the try line a Mid Argyll hand touched it down first.
From the restart Birkmyre built steadily before an overlap out wide allowed them through for the equaliser. They added the extras as well.
Despite some good pressure from the visitors, where they just didn’t capitalise on their chances, another two tries came from Birkmyre before the Boars answered with one of their own.
Good forward work wore the defence down before a loose ball came to Paterson. Quick feet saw him dance through two tackles before going down just to the side of the posts. He then unfortunately hit the post with his conversion attempt.
Again, Birkmyre hit back with two tries before Paterson once more crossed for Mid Argyll.
A mistake from the home side from the restart allowed the Boars pack to drive them back to their own line and when the ball broke to Paterson, he made no mistake diving over for his second. No extras this time.
That was the last real action of the first half with the score at 25-17 to the home team.
Almost straight from the KO, a well-worked Birkmyre move saw them cross for the next try.
From a scrum and a good clearance kick from Buckley, Birkmyre were pushed back and under pressure.
A miss pass saw the ball dropped and Alex Smith was quickest to react.
Kicking the ball on twice, Paterson raced in to collect and when the space closed down for him, Ben Smith raced through to take the pass. Smith then out paced two defenders to cross the line. This time Paterson added the extras.
The Boars were fired up now and soon on the attack again.
A quick penalty from Elliot Lindsay and offload to Hugh MacKinnon saw MacKinnon beat five defenders as he went through to touch down. No extras this time.
With small injuries mounting up, the lack of a full bench took its toll on Mid Argyll and as the clock ran down Birkmyre scored two more converted tries.
“Another try scoring bonus point sees the Boars pick something up for their efforts on the day. Team play is really starting to come together and that elusive first win of the season isn’t far away,” said a spokesperson for the club.
Mid Argyll’s Fyne Ales player of the match was Calum Paterson for a fantastic effort in defence and attack, scoring 14 of the Boars’ 29 points.
Mid Argyll thanked Birkmyre for their hospitality after the match and the club looked forward to hosting them later in the season.
Club president Jim Hill celebrated his 51st birthday by pulling on his boots and having a great game in the second row.
Next week the Boars host Irvine RFC at the Ropework Park in Lochgilphead. KO is 2pm when it is hoped to have another large home support.
If anyone would like to take rugby up for the first time or get back into it, please contact the club through its FB page for information on men’s and women’s senior teams.
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