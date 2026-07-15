Paddlers and rowers who took on the Otter’s Tail Holy Isle Challenge were faced with more varied conditions than in the last couple of years but competitors were still able to break five course records.
Paddlers and rowers who took on the Otter’s Tail Holy Isle Challenge were faced with more varied conditions than in the last couple of years but some managed to set new records nevertheless.
Setting off clockwise on the 11km course into a gentle north-easterly breeze, boats had to contend with side swell that increased in height as they travelled south along the far side of Holy Isle.
At the half way point after Pillar Rock light house participants could finally make use of the swell to surf as they turned downwind. Once round the corner at the inner lighthouse, however, all were faced with a building headwind which favoured those with energy left in the tank at the end of the race.
All 53 entrants completed the challenge in a total of 36 boats of varying descriptions. Three coastal rowing boats joined a fleet of touring sea kayaks, tandems, paddle-boards, surf skis and performance kayaks.
Andy ‘Tequila’ Preston successfully defended his winning title for the fourth consecutive year. Yet again Andy broke the one hour barrier, the only person to do so this year with just two seconds in hand.
Impressive feats were also achieved in the veteran classes. The men’s over 60 and over 70 champions, Les Kirkpatrick and Andy Morton, finished in overall second and third places respectively, just five seconds separating them as they crossed the line.
Five minutes later Andy Bunting was the first Arran local to finish, shaving just one second off his previous fastest time to set a new local record of 1:12:06.
Jo Totty of Lamlash and Inge Brown, who travelled from Austria directly to the event, impressed in their double kayak. The pair stormed round in 1:22:53, not only smashing half an hour off the previous female double record, but claiming the double kayak record outright. Inge was the first lady, and Jo was the first local lady over the line. Jo said: “It was a fabulous day, I really enjoyed it – years of K2 and K4 sprint racing as a kid paying off for me.”
Organiser, Andy McNamara was delighted that all three Arran Coastal Rowing Club boats joined the event for the first time. ‘Moonshine’, rowed by Rory Cowan, bow Charlie Smith and stroke Steve Garraway, and coxed by Preeti Mystery, set the record for this category.
Andy said: “Although conditions were more challenging than we’ve experienced over the past couple of years, competitors produced some exceptional performances, with five course records falling. These included all three doubles categories, proving once again that coffee and cake for two at the Pier Café is a pretty good incentive.
“A massive thank you goes to all of the volunteers whose hard work made the event possible. We were incredibly fortunate to receive support from a wide range of individuals and organisations, with many volunteers coming from Arran Kayak Club, whose safety cover and assistance throughout the day were invaluable.”
“We’re also extremely grateful to our generous sponsors: Lagg Distillery, Pier Cafe, Seagate Brewery, and every pub in Lamlash.
“Thank you to everyone who competed, volunteered, supported and cheered from the shore. Events like this simply wouldn’t happen without such an amazing community.
“We’re already looking forward to doing it all again next year, so save the date. The 2027 Otter’s Tail Holy Isle Challenge will take place on Saturday July 10. We hope to welcome back familiar faces and plenty of first-time competitors.”
A full result list is available on Otter’s Tail Arran’s Facebook page.
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