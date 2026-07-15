Paddlers and rowers who took on the Otter’s Tail Holy Isle Challenge were faced with more varied conditions than in the last couple of years but some managed to set new records nevertheless.

Setting off clockwise on the 11km course into a gentle north-easterly breeze, boats had to contend with side swell that increased in height as they travelled south along the far side of Holy Isle.

At the half way point after Pillar Rock light house participants could finally make use of the swell to surf as they turned downwind. Once round the corner at the inner lighthouse, however, all were faced with a building headwind which favoured those with energy left in the tank at the end of the race.