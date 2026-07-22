The annual school holiday event encourages children aged between five and 13 years-old to learn about and enjoy fun sports while also keeping physically active.

Held over four days in bright summer sunshine, the summer camp sessions were led by well-known KA Leisure coaches, Ross Mackay and Liam Stewart with assistance from Dylan Hurford, Shannon Brown and North Ayrshire Sports Academy students, Lydia Hird, Hamish Kendall and Laura and Katherine Coyle.

On offer for the youngsters was a choice of sporting activities, including the ever-popular football, tennis, basketball, rounders and a number of fun games and activities that encouraged good sportsmanship, teamwork and friendly competition.

Individual challenges were also issued to the children who were encouraged to fill their multi-sport camp bingo cards by completing small but attainable challenges. These challenges included making a new friend, trying two new sports in one day, showing good sportsmanship, winning a race, good behaviour, and eating a healthy snack.