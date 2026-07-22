Warm summer sunshine mixed with excitement surrounding the World Cup football tournament saw more than 60 children attending the football and multi-sports summer camp hosted by KA Leisure at Arran High School.
The annual school holiday event encourages children aged between five and 13 years-old to learn about and enjoy fun sports while also keeping physically active.
Held over four days in bright summer sunshine, the summer camp sessions were led by well-known KA Leisure coaches, Ross Mackay and Liam Stewart with assistance from Dylan Hurford, Shannon Brown and North Ayrshire Sports Academy students, Lydia Hird, Hamish Kendall and Laura and Katherine Coyle.
On offer for the youngsters was a choice of sporting activities, including the ever-popular football, tennis, basketball, rounders and a number of fun games and activities that encouraged good sportsmanship, teamwork and friendly competition.
Individual challenges were also issued to the children who were encouraged to fill their multi-sport camp bingo cards by completing small but attainable challenges. These challenges included making a new friend, trying two new sports in one day, showing good sportsmanship, winning a race, good behaviour, and eating a healthy snack.
In addition to all of the fun activities children could also take part in daily theme days which included dressing as their idols, multi-colour day, and crazy hair day on the final day.
Popular and supportive coaches, Liam and Ross, designed and delivered all of the activities and challenges to foster a love for sports, but also to create a fun environment that children could enjoy with friends old and new.
This year’s football and multi-sports camp was free of charge for participants as it was funded by Scottish Government Island Team.
KA Leisure, established in 2000, is a registered charity that is committed to creating opportunities, inspiring people and changing lives using sport and physical activity.
The organisation delivers a number of sporting initiatives and opportunities throughout North Ayrshire where it also manages a number of indoor and outdoor facilities. On Arran, the charity delivers a number of Easter and summer camps, as well as events and training initiatives, throughout the year.
Further information about the services offered by KA Leisure, including those offered on Arran specifically, can be found on their webpage at kaleisure.com
KA Leisure is a not for profit company and any surpluses generated are reinvested in improving facilities and services.
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