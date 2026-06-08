Goalkeeper Erin Cameron was called into action repeatedly, producing a string of excellent saves - including a free kick and several efforts from distance - to keep the scores level.

A superb clearance from Joanne Gillanders inside three minutes set the tone, while Sarah Riddle made a crucial block in the box soon after.

The scoreline tells only part of the story, with Fort William showing resilience and commitment - particularly in a testing opening spell where they absorbed sustained pressure from the hosts.

Fort William grew into the contest, earning their first corner on 14 minutes through Colette D’Ambrosio, and beginning to find their footing going forward.

Despite disruption caused by an early injury to Michaela Horne, the visitors reorganised well and continued to compete across the pitch.

The breakthrough finally came around the half-hour mark when Sutherland found the net after another wave of pressure.

They added a second just before the break against the run of play following a more positive spell from Fort William that saw efforts on target from both Horne and Holli Salmond.

At 2-0 down, Fort William responded well early in the second half, with Teri Fox, Salmond and D’Ambrosio all testing the home defence during encouraging attacking phases.

However, Sutherland’s greater cutting edge proved decisive. A third goal on 73 minutes shifted momentum firmly in the home side’s favour before a penalty - awarded for an accidental handball - extended the lead as Leanne Lothian made no mistake from the spot.

Sutherland added a fifth shortly afterwards to complete the scoring.