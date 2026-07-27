Two goals for Liam Taylor and strikes from Adam Morris, Aaron MacLellan and Liam Martin, who also chipped in with two assists, was enough to vanquish the Moray side.

Fort manager, Kyle Redpath was effusive in his praise.

He said: “A really pleasing win and performance.

“The first half was quite a difficult watch, if I’m honest, due to the conditions and a tight pitch. It was pretty scrappy and there wasn’t a great deal of football being played.

“We spoke about a few things at half time, like movement off the ball and changed shape early in the second half and we really kicked on with a much improved performance.

“We also managed to try a few players in different positions as players being comfortable in numerous positions will be a major bonus.

“It’s also good to see the new signings starting to gel with the group. We’ve got competition in every area of the pitch now and there’s a real hunger from everyone to try and nail down a starting spot for when we start our league campaign on the 8th August against Dingwall.

“I don’t usually single out individual players for praise but I must give a special mention to Liam Martin. He’s came back looking really sharp in pre season so far and has put a power of work in during the off season and it shows.

“It’s more minutes in the legs for everyone and I’m really pleased with how our pre season preparations are going so far.

“Ahead will be a tough test next on Wednesday against a very good Oban Saints side. We had a really tough but entertaining game last pre season against them with a 4-4 draw so we know it won’t be an easy game by any means.“