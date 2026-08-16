Fort William Reserves 2
Sleat & Strath 5
WHAFL
Two games in a week saw contrasting results for Fort William FC Reserves as they fell victim to Sleat and Strath but produced an inspired performance to see off Lochalsh FC.
Sleat took the lead early doors with a scruffy finish from Charlie MacGillivray after some good pressing high up the park.
Fort William got back on level terms with a cracking ball out wide from Dave Forbes to the younger, better looking and better footballer in the family, Marc who skinned the left back and slammed the ball into the goal.
Sleat were quickly back on top a few minutes later through Ben Yoxon.
Jack Stephen will be happy that this game was on Veo unlike the previous match against Lochalsh as his 30 yard screamer was caught on camera. 2-2 at the break.
Unfortunately, Fort gave Sleat too much time and chances early in the second half, and they showed why they are so far up the league as goals for Callum Browet, Cameron Macleod and an own goal wrapped up the contest in the islanders’ favour.
Man of the Match was awarded to Lachie Shaw who was fantastic, creating chances for the team with great interplay and getting Fort out of trouble when Sleat were on the charge.
Lochalsh AFC 2
Fort Reserves 3
WHAFL
Things had been so different midweek when the team had travelled to Lochalsh and come away with a win.
Iain Boyle put the Fort boys ahead with a brilliant solo run and finish which was quickly evened up by David MacAskill for Lochalsh.
Fort took the lead again when a long throw into the box by Boyle was met on the half turn by Lachie Shaw and a cracking right foot shot was fired into the corner of the goal.
A bit of chaos then followed, with a red card (for a second yellow) for Davie Neil, followed very quickly by two penalties for Lochalsh, the first saved superbly by Bradley Cameron, the second put away neatly by Joe Russell making it 2-2.
Fort played the large part of the second half with 10 men but effort and resilience gave them one more chance.
A smart turn and a brilliant dummy run by Lewis Luxton opened up the space and he rifled the ball into the bottom corner from 30 yards out.
Fort held their nerve to seal the victory and take the three points.
Man of the Match went to Bradley Cameron who, despite the mix up for the first goal, made some outstanding saves.
Special mention also goes to Pat Toal, who captained the side and took a real leadership role to kept the fighting spirit going.
Next up for the Reserves is a home game against North West Skye on Saturday.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.