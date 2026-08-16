Sleat took the lead early doors with a scruffy finish from Charlie MacGillivray after some good pressing high up the park.

Fort William got back on level terms with a cracking ball out wide from Dave Forbes to the younger, better looking and better footballer in the family, Marc who skinned the left back and slammed the ball into the goal.

Sleat were quickly back on top a few minutes later through Ben Yoxon.

Jack Stephen will be happy that this game was on Veo unlike the previous match against Lochalsh as his 30 yard screamer was caught on camera. 2-2 at the break.

Unfortunately, Fort gave Sleat too much time and chances early in the second half, and they showed why they are so far up the league as goals for Callum Browet, Cameron Macleod and an own goal wrapped up the contest in the islanders’ favour.

Man of the Match was awarded to Lachie Shaw who was fantastic, creating chances for the team with great interplay and getting Fort out of trouble when Sleat were on the charge.