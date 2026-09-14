On a fine sunny afternoon, with the pitch in excellent condition, Fort produced a performance full of attacking intent, resilience and no shortage of drama.

Fort lined up in an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation, a bold approach designed to dominate midfield and provide greater service to the forwards.

Fort pressure built up and the breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute when Holli Salmond finished well after a clever exchange of passes with debutant Amarah Mathieson.

The home side had chances to extend their lead but Megan Finlay, playing her final match for Clach, stood tall to make some important saves.

Fort did double their advantage in spectacular fashion in the 34th minute when Teri Fox struck from over 25 yards, sending a superb effort into the top right corner.