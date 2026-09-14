Fort William Women 2
Clachnacuddin Women 1
Highlands & Islands League
Fort William Women signed off their final home fixture of a memorable debut season with a hard-fought win over Clachnacuddin at Claggan Park on Sunday.
On a fine sunny afternoon, with the pitch in excellent condition, Fort produced a performance full of attacking intent, resilience and no shortage of drama.
Fort lined up in an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation, a bold approach designed to dominate midfield and provide greater service to the forwards.
Fort pressure built up and the breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute when Holli Salmond finished well after a clever exchange of passes with debutant Amarah Mathieson.
The home side had chances to extend their lead but Megan Finlay, playing her final match for Clach, stood tall to make some important saves.
Fort did double their advantage in spectacular fashion in the 34th minute when Teri Fox struck from over 25 yards, sending a superb effort into the top right corner.
At that point the hosts looked capable of putting the game beyond reach but Clach were kept in it by Finlay’s excellent handling and sharp decision-making off her line.
The hosts found a route back into the match shortly before half-time. From a free kick near the corner of the penalty area, Molly McIntyre was left unmarked and took full advantage to reduce the deficit.
Fort switched to a more familiar 4-4-2 after the interval, but Clach began the second half with purpose.
The decisive defensive moment came midway through the half. Fox was booked after a late sliding challenge just inside the box, giving Clach the chance to level from the penalty spot.
Erin Cameron, however, produced an excellent save to preserve Fort’s lead and lift the home side at a crucial stage.
Over a five-minute period, Fort produced several attempts, some saved and others narrowly off target, but they could not find the third goal that would have settled the contest.
That kept Clach interested and Fort were forced to defend a series of corners and free kicks in the closing stages.
Despite the late pressure Fort defended doggedly through added time and held on for a deserved victory.
Coach Kerry Dodds said: "Absolute credit to the team who gave it their all.
"The pressure was on to win and they did it on their home ground!"
The result continues what has been an outstanding first season for Fort William Women. There are clear positives to build on, although the coaching team may also reflect on defending set pieces as an area for further work.
Fort now travel to face undefeated league champions Caithness on Saturday in their final match of the campaign.
Attention will also turn to Clach’s meeting with Sutherland on Sunday, where a Sutherland win would see Fort finish second in the league a remarkable achievement in their debut season.
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