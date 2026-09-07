Orkney Women 2
Fort William Women 4
Highlands & Islands League
Fort William Women produced an impressive second-half display to claim a deserved victory over Orkney Women at Helmsdale on Sunday.
The win moves Fort up to third place in the league table and continues their strong recent form.
Fort William made the brighter start and were rewarded after just eight minutes when Maddison MacMillan opened the scoring.
However, Orkney responded well and drew level through Jessika Brown on 18 minutes before taking the lead in the 26th minute thanks to Katie Rendall.
The match remained highly competitive, with both teams creating opportunities in an entertaining first half.
Fort William ensured they went into the break on level terms when Holli Salmond found the net five minutes before half-time to make it 2-2.
The visitors emerged strongly after the interval and took control of the contest. Salmond grabbed her second goal in the 53rd minute before MacMillan completed her brace just two minutes later, giving Fort William a commanding 4-2 advantage.
Orkney continued to battle and created chances of their own, with Brown proving dangerous throughout and Rendall remaining a constant threat in attack. Annie Ewing also came close to reducing the deficit when she struck the post.
Fort William’s defence, however, stood firm. After being tested by Orkney’s direct attacking approach and lively breaks during the opening period, the Lochaber side adjusted well and effectively neutralised the threat through disciplined marking and excellent teamwork
Additional efforts on target came from Jenna Byers and Terri Fox while the visitors’ overall team spirit and connection across the pitch were key factors in securing all three points.
Fort William coach Kerry Dodds praised her players afterwards, saying: "A solid performance from the ladies today, some cracking football and a win under the belt is even better."
The club also expressed its thanks to Sheil Buses for their support.
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