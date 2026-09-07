The win moves Fort up to third place in the league table and continues their strong recent form.

Fort William made the brighter start and were rewarded after just eight minutes when Maddison MacMillan opened the scoring.

However, Orkney responded well and drew level through Jessika Brown on 18 minutes before taking the lead in the 26th minute thanks to Katie Rendall.

The match remained highly competitive, with both teams creating opportunities in an entertaining first half.

Fort William ensured they went into the break on level terms when Holli Salmond found the net five minutes before half-time to make it 2-2.