Fort William 2
Sutherland 2
Highland League Cup
Fort William welcomed Sutherland for a Highland League Cup clash with adverse weather conditions moving the fixture from Claggan Park to Lochaber High School’s Astro.
Fort began on the front foot, winning a free kick inside the opening minute and maintaining early pressure. Maddison MacMillan and Michaela Horne both tested the Sutherland goalkeeper, Franci Hutchinson, within the opening 10 minutes.
A well-organised home side operated with a high defensive line showed composure in possession with keeper Erin Cameron called into action midway through the half - producing a solid save from a Sutherland free kick.
A dominant spell saw multiple shots on target, including a Terri Lou Fox effort that struck the crossbar from a Bryany Lewis corner.
The breakthrough came on 41 minutes, when Holli Salmond finished confidently after sustained pressure to give Fort William a deserved lead.
The half also saw physical challenges, resulting in an injury to Hanae Bonhomme and a strong off-the-ball incident involving Sarah Riddle.
Sutherland equalised immediately after the restart, as Erin Johnstone capitalised from a long throw. They followed with a period of pressure, but Cameron remained solid in the Fort goal.
Fort William responded well, with captain Collete D’Ambrosio and Lucy Riddle forming a strong central defensive partnership.
The hosts regained the lead on 71 minutes when Maddison MacMillan broke forward and finished with composure to make it 2–1.
Sutherland, however, continued to battle and equalised again on 81 minutes from a corner, Lily Ask taking advantage of a crowded box to score her first senior goal.
Fort will feel unlucky not to have taken the win. After creating the better chances in the first half during a sustained spell of pressure, they also fashioned the clearer opportunities after the break.
Sutherland progress from the League Cup group stages on goal difference.
It was another encouraging display from Fort William, but also a frustrating one. For the second time they have been held to a draw after leading a match with set-pieces proving costly on both occasions.
Even so, their organisation, attacking intent, and ability to create chances against strong opposition underlined the progress being made within the squad.
Next up a league clash against Clachnacuddin at Claggan Park on Sunday June 21.
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