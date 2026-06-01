Fort began on the front foot, winning a free kick inside the opening minute and maintaining early pressure. Maddison MacMillan and Michaela Horne both tested the Sutherland goalkeeper, Franci Hutchinson, within the opening 10 minutes.

A well-organised home side operated with a high defensive line showed composure in possession with keeper Erin Cameron called into action midway through the half - producing a solid save from a Sutherland free kick.

A dominant spell saw multiple shots on target, including a Terri Lou Fox effort that struck the crossbar from a Bryany Lewis corner.

The breakthrough came on 41 minutes, when Holli Salmond finished confidently after sustained pressure to give Fort William a deserved lead.

The half also saw physical challenges, resulting in an injury to Hanae Bonhomme and a strong off-the-ball incident involving Sarah Riddle.