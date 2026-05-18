Fort William WFC 11
Nairn St Ninian WFC 1
ScottishPower Highlands & Islands League
Fort William Women marked their first competitive home fixture at Claggan Park in emphatic fashion in an entertaining encounter played in mixed weather conditions.
With a reasonable home crowd braving spells of sunshine and heavy rain, Fort started brightly and looked to move the ball with purpose from the outset.
Their early intent paid off in the 22nd minute when Jenna Byers opened the scoring. The move was a well-worked team effort with Teri Fox and Holli Salmond combining effectively before releasing Byers down the right wing.
She drove forward confidently and finished well to give Fort a deserved lead.
Despite going behind, Nairn responded strongly and enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure as the half progressed.
Winning several corners they tested the Fort defence, but the back line - well marshalled by captain Joanne Gillanders - stood firm.
Fort seized control of the match in the closing stages of the first half with a clinical burst of goals. Holli Salmond, making a welcome return from injury, struck twice in quick succession on 40 and 44 minutes before Kirsten Dodds added a fourth on the stroke of half time.
Fort made a tactical adjustment after the restart - switching to a 3-5-2 formation to make better use of space and maintain attacking momentum.
The change had an immediate impact with Kirsten Dodds quickly adding two more goals in the 55th and 56th minutes to complete an impressive hat-trick.
With the game opening up Fort continued to press forward and made four changes to utilise the full squad.
Holli Salmond added two further goals to cap an outstanding performance while Teri Fox got on the scoresheet in the 79th minute after a strong all-round display.
Maddison MacMillan was unfortunate not to find the net herself but played a key role in the attacking display.
To their credit Nairn never stopped competing. They continued to work hard and were rewarded for their efforts in the final stages.
Fort goalkeeper Erin Cameron produced an excellent save to deny what looked like a certain goal but Nairn kept pushing and deservedly found the net in the 89th minute.
Fort had the final say however with Teri Fox grabbing her second goal in the closing moments to round off an impressive victory.
While the scoreline was emphatic, the match was played in a competitive and sporting manner throughout with both sides showing commitment and positive intent.
For Fort William it was a landmark day - their first competitive home fixture at Claggan Park made all the more memorable by a strong team performance and an excellent attacking display.
There were plenty of positives, from the defensive resilience shown under pressure in the first half, to the clinical finishing and effective tactical shift after the break.
Just as importantly, the squad depth and cohesion continue to develop, with contributions across the team who now look forward to their next match away to Orkney in the Highlands & Islands League Cup on Sunday May 24.
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