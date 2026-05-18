Winning several corners they tested the Fort defence, but the back line - well marshalled by captain Joanne Gillanders - stood firm.

Despite going behind, Nairn responded strongly and enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure as the half progressed.

She drove forward confidently and finished well to give Fort a deserved lead.

Their early intent paid off in the 22nd minute when Jenna Byers opened the scoring. The move was a well-worked team effort with Teri Fox and Holli Salmond combining effectively before releasing Byers down the right wing.

With a reasonable home crowd braving spells of sunshine and heavy rain, Fort started brightly and looked to move the ball with purpose from the outset.

Fort seized control of the match in the closing stages of the first half with a clinical burst of goals. Holli Salmond, making a welcome return from injury, struck twice in quick succession on 40 and 44 minutes before Kirsten Dodds added a fourth on the stroke of half time.

Fort made a tactical adjustment after the restart - switching to a 3-5-2 formation to make better use of space and maintain attacking momentum.

The change had an immediate impact with Kirsten Dodds quickly adding two more goals in the 55th and 56th minutes to complete an impressive hat-trick.

With the game opening up Fort continued to press forward and made four changes to utilise the full squad.

Holli Salmond added two further goals to cap an outstanding performance while Teri Fox got on the scoresheet in the 79th minute after a strong all-round display.

Maddison MacMillan was unfortunate not to find the net herself but played a key role in the attacking display.

To their credit Nairn never stopped competing. They continued to work hard and were rewarded for their efforts in the final stages.

Fort goalkeeper Erin Cameron produced an excellent save to deny what looked like a certain goal but Nairn kept pushing and deservedly found the net in the 89th minute.

Fort had the final say however with Teri Fox grabbing her second goal in the closing moments to round off an impressive victory.