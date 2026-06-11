Thirty-one gents entered Dunaverty Golf Club’s Four-Club competition last Saturday in a bid to win the Conniglen Cup.
Each player was restricted to just four clubs, leading to plenty of discussion in the clubhouse about which combination would prove most effective.
On the day, Alistair McConnachie made the right choice with his driver, wedge, seven-iron and putter, producing a magnificent round of golf. His gross 64, two under par, was enough to secure the title.
A club spokesperson said: “Thanks, as always, go to greenkeepers Jonathan Barbour and Campbell MacBrayne, and to Moyra Paterson and the staff at The Putt Stop for looking after everyone in the clubhouse.”
Result: 1 Alistair McConnachie 64-1=63, 2 Robert Irvine 71-5=66, 3 Dougie Graham 83-16=67. Lowest gross: Alistair McConnachie 64.
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