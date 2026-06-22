Bob started decently, breaking even on round one, but rounds two and three saw him stumble with scores of four then three over.

While an improvement on the season’s first two majors, the final score of seven over par marked another forgettable event for Bob on what has been a difficult season on the PGA Tour.

He slid down the leaderboard as the rounds progressed, and the frustration got to him in the final round as he vented to tournament officials.

Bob admitted to complaining that the greens at the Shinniecock Hills course were "inconsistently" watered. While it was not a heated exchange, his frustration was clear to see.

The US Open this year was far from a clinic from any competitor. Eventual winner Wyndham Clark finished just four under par, and only the top three finished under par at all.

Three men, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, finished even.