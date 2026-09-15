A returned kick from Irvine found full back Harris Campbell. Campbell ran the kick back weaving through six Irvine players before releasing Peden, who cut back inside to go over for his second of the day. Again, Ferguson added the extra two points.

After some good build up play Irvine pulled one back, but from the restart the Boars struck again.

The scores came from Callum Murray and Matt Peden with Donald Ferguson adding one conversion.

Good pressure and some good phases of play soon saw the home side take an early lead with two tries in the opening 20 mins.

Wearing their new ‘JOLOMO Studio’-sponsored kits, the Boars kicked off playing towards the pavilion end.

One more try from Irvine was the last scoring action before the half time whistle and they had managed to pull ahead 19-21.



As Irvine got the second half under way, it was once again injuries and lack of replacements that affected Mid Argyll more than anything the opposition did.



When Peden had to leave the pitch with a shoulder knock, big changes throughout the back line saw Captain Neill Malcolm move into the pack.



This changed the way Mid Argyll attacked and the new formation took a while to settle in. In this time Irvine crossed the line again to open up their lead.



The Boars soon hit back with Murray’s second of the day with another fine conversion from Ferguson. As the changes took place again within the Boars’ line up, Irvine hit three unanswered scores before Ben Smith powered over for his try, Ferguson hit another conversion and the Boars were looking dominant on the pitch again with 14 minutes left to play.



Once again though Irvine took advantage of the confusion in the home defence and scored again.



The Boars had the last say of the day in the match when Murray crossed for his third and the match’s final try of the day. A hat-trick for the prop takes his season tally to seven in three games. Another conversion for Ferguson took his tally for the day to five.



Final Score: Mid Argyll RFC 40 – Irvine RFC 50