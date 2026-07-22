More than 250 golfers took to the fairways at The Machrihanish Golf Club over successive Saturdays as the club hosted two July open competitions on the Championship Course.
A total of 115 members and visitors contested the July Open on July 11 in glorious weather, while a week later 136 competitors faced much sterner conditions in the Thomson Open stroke-play event, with strong winds making low scoring far more difficult.
In the July Open, Stuart Gillespie produced the outstanding performance of the day to claim the handicap title with a superb net 62. David McGeachy finished second in the handicap section on 64, one shot ahead of third-placed Grant Grant.
Andrew Wallace claimed the scratch honours after returning a very credible level-par 70, finishing ahead of Campbell McCallum and Robbie Chrystie, who both carded 73, with McCallum taking second place with a better inward half.
In the ladies’ competition, Maggie MacArthur won the handicap section with an excellent net 67, while Laura McGeachy topped the scratch standings with a gross 80.
C.D. Stewart claimed the 65-plus prize by four strokes with a winning score of 66.
“More than 20 golfers bettered par with their net scores, reflecting the good scoring conditions,” said a club spokesperson.
“Our thanks to Springbank for sponsorship prizes on some holes; to professional Jennie Dunn and her staff; to the greens team for presenting the course in excellent condition; and to the clubhouse kitchen and front of house staff providing and serving food and refreshments throughout the day.
“Finally, congratulations to all the winners.”
Gents’ section (white tees): Scratch: 1 Andrew Wallace 70, 2 Campbell McCallum 73 bih, 3 Robbie Chrystie 73, 4 Martin Robb 74. Handicap: 1 Stuart Gillespie 62, 2 David McGeachy 64, 3 Grant Grant 65, 4 Christopher Paul 66.
Ladies’ section (red tees): Scratch: 1 Laura McGeachy 80, 2 Catherine Reid 84. Handicap: 1 Maggie MacArthur 67, 2 Elaine Robb 72.
65+ (yellow tees): 1 C.D. Stewart 66.
Conditions were very different for the Thomson Open on July 18, when a strong breeze ensured scoring was considerably tougher.
Three players recorded a score of net 68 but it was John McKinlay who prevailed to win the handicap competition, with Ross Robertson and Mark Watson obtaining second and third respectively.
Dean Ratcliff secured the scratch prize with an impressive one-over-par 71, finishing a stroke clear of Stuart Campbell, while Andrew Wallace continued his fine run of form by taking third place with 73.
Elaine Robb won the ladies’ handicap competition with a fine net 69, while Elizabeth Stewart claimed the ladies’ scratch title with a gross 84.
David Rankin was the winner in the 65-plus section with a score of 89.
The club spokesperson added: “Only six golfers bettered par with their net scores, highlighting the challenging conditions.
“We thank the Thomson family – Reevie, Barry and Peter – for sponsoring the spot prizes; professional Jennie Dunn and her staff; the greens team for presenting the course in excellent condition; and the clubhouse staff for providing and serving food and refreshments throughout the day, and congratulations to all the winners.”
Gents’ section (white tees): Scratch: 1 Dean Ratcliff 71, 2 Stuart Campbell 72, 3 Andrew Wallace 73, 4 James Skirrow 74. Handicap: 1 John McKinlay 68, 2 Ross Robertson 68, 3 Mark Watson 68, 4 John Ramsay 70.
Ladies’ section (red tees): Scratch: 1 Elizabeth Stewart 84, 2 Donna Jackson 86. Handicap: 1 Elaine Robb 69, 2 Sarah Ellis 71.
65+ (yellow tees): 1 David Rankin 89.
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