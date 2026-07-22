A total of 115 members and visitors contested the July Open on July 11 in glorious weather, while a week later 136 competitors faced much sterner conditions in the Thomson Open stroke-play event, with strong winds making low scoring far more difficult.

In the July Open, Stuart Gillespie produced the outstanding performance of the day to claim the handicap title with a superb net 62. David McGeachy finished second in the handicap section on 64, one shot ahead of third-placed Grant Grant.

Andrew Wallace claimed the scratch honours after returning a very credible level-par 70, finishing ahead of Campbell McCallum and Robbie Chrystie, who both carded 73, with McCallum taking second place with a better inward half.

In the ladies’ competition, Maggie MacArthur won the handicap section with an excellent net 67, while Laura McGeachy topped the scratch standings with a gross 80.

C.D. Stewart claimed the 65-plus prize by four strokes with a winning score of 66.

“More than 20 golfers bettered par with their net scores, reflecting the good scoring conditions,” said a club spokesperson.