The sun shone on the 12pm shotgun start, with longest drive prizes at the second and closest to the pin at the 8th up for grabs.

Despite the monsoon conditions of the previous day the course was in excellent condition with the greens getting better with each passing week.

There was some impressive scoring with team McLean shooting a gross 56 but it wasn’t enough to be in the prizes due to their low combined handicap.

In third place Captain Andrew Henderson, his better half Laura and the two Iains (Macalister and Johnstone) combined for a net 53.85.