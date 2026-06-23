Eight teams competed in a scramble-type competition at Tarbert Golf Club’s centenary celebrations on Saturday for the Glenralloch course.
The sun shone on the 12pm shotgun start, with longest drive prizes at the second and closest to the pin at the 8th up for grabs.
Despite the monsoon conditions of the previous day the course was in excellent condition with the greens getting better with each passing week.
There was some impressive scoring with team McLean shooting a gross 56 but it wasn’t enough to be in the prizes due to their low combined handicap.
In third place Captain Andrew Henderson, his better half Laura and the two Iains (Macalister and Johnstone) combined for a net 53.85.
Second place went to the Hardies and the Kerrs with the respective spouses still on speaking terms after the round on net 53.85.
First place went to the young team of David Ronald, James and Chris Smyth and Lewis Preston on 52.50.
Club Champion Craig Barret took both the longest drive at the second and closest to the pin at the 8th, with 4ft 5 inches, which he duly holed for a birdie.
Captain Henderson and club secretary John MacNab took charge of proceedings in announcing the winners with Lochgilphead Golf Club’s Roddy MacDonald presenting Andrew with a beautiful plaque commemorating Tarbert Golf Club’s 100 years at Glenralloch - a wonderful touch that was warmly received by all at the club.
Andrew then went on to give a thoughtful speech, paying tribute to the pioneers of 1926 and to all those who have contributed over the last 100 years to keep the club active.
The members then enjoyed a wonderful hog roast and a selection of beautiful puddings provided by members of the club.
“All in all it was a fantastic day and a fitting way to celebrate the club’s 100 years,” added a spokesperson for the club.
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