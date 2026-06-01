Two Lochaber Phoenix boxers travelled to Aberdeen for the "King of the North Box Cup" championships where they faced the top opponents the North of Scotland has to offer.
It was a great weekend for Kyle MacDonald and Anton Bodkin who both won their semi final-bouts against tough opponents on Saturday, earning their places in the ring the following day against the "cream of the crop" in Scottish boxing.
Kyle won his final on the Sunday against the most experienced boxer in Scotland at the same age and weight, bringing home a gold medal - an achievement that Lochaber Phoenix coaches knew was coming for quite some time given his incredible talent combined with a great work ethic.
Anton Bodkin, just into his first year of Elite boxing with Boxing Scotland went against the best and gave two tremendous performances.
Firstly in his semi final, which he won convincingly, then narrowly losing out in the final to the Scottish Elite Golden Gloves silver medalist.
The Corpach based Lochaber Phoenix Club has now been serving the local boxing needs and developing talent in the sport for over 18 years with every boxer in the area owing their development and success from their earliest days to its existence and the skill of its coaches.
Speaking of Kyle and Anton’s performances, Head Coach, Aidan Donnelly said: "These boys have so much to look forward too and have improved so much in the last year.
"They are a real credit to themselves, their families, Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club and everyone in Lochaber."
Current Schoolboys Golden Glove Champion, Connor Bodkin was also eligible to take part but couldn’t attend as he was in Glasgow with the Scotland National Squad training for the forthcoming Four Nations Championships being held on June 14.
This inter-nation competition between Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland is the only one of its kind and showcases the most talented young boxers of each nation.
The official boxing season is now over until August but the Club is still offering regular training sessions to all ages throughout the break - details can be found on the Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club Facebook page.
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