It was a great weekend for Kyle MacDonald and Anton Bodkin who both won their semi final-bouts against tough opponents on Saturday, earning their places in the ring the following day against the "cream of the crop" in Scottish boxing.

Kyle won his final on the Sunday against the most experienced boxer in Scotland at the same age and weight, bringing home a gold medal - an achievement that Lochaber Phoenix coaches knew was coming for quite some time given his incredible talent combined with a great work ethic.

Anton Bodkin, just into his first year of Elite boxing with Boxing Scotland went against the best and gave two tremendous performances.

Firstly in his semi final, which he won convincingly, then narrowly losing out in the final to the Scottish Elite Golden Gloves silver medalist.