The first players teed off at 7.30am, with the final groups getting under way in the early afternoon.

After strong westerly winds the previous day, Saturday dawned clear and dry with much lighter winds.

Most enjoyed dry conditions, although some were caught by short, sharp showers before the weather improved as the day went on.

The field comprised 80 men and 23 ladies, with some competitors travelling from as far afield as Oban to take part in the ladies’ and gents’ scratch and handicap competitions.

In the ladies’ handicap competition, Laura Henderson led for much of the day before being overtaken by Donna McKellar and Inez Ronald, who both had later tee times.

McKellar came out on top with a net 64, winning by one stroke from Ronald on 65, while Henderson finished third with a net 68.

The gents’ handicap competition was also closely fought, with Jim Hunter claiming victory by one stroke from Malcolm Ronald. Hunter returned a net 61, Ronald a 62 and third-placed Thomas Cameron a 63.