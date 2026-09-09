Dunaverty Golf Club welcomed 103 players for its annual RNLI Open competition last Saturday, raising nearly £2,000 for Campbeltown Lifeboat Station.
After strong westerly winds the previous day, Saturday dawned clear and dry with much lighter winds.
The first players teed off at 7.30am, with the final groups getting under way in the early afternoon.
Most enjoyed dry conditions, although some were caught by short, sharp showers before the weather improved as the day went on.
The field comprised 80 men and 23 ladies, with some competitors travelling from as far afield as Oban to take part in the ladies’ and gents’ scratch and handicap competitions.
In the ladies’ handicap competition, Laura Henderson led for much of the day before being overtaken by Donna McKellar and Inez Ronald, who both had later tee times.
McKellar came out on top with a net 64, winning by one stroke from Ronald on 65, while Henderson finished third with a net 68.
The gents’ handicap competition was also closely fought, with Jim Hunter claiming victory by one stroke from Malcolm Ronald. Hunter returned a net 61, Ronald a 62 and third-placed Thomas Cameron a 63.
The competition and raffle raised £1,940, with Marjorie Leighton, of Campbeltown Lifeboat Station’s fundraising branch, presenting the prizes.
The branch thanked Dunaverty Golf Club and club captain Douglas Neilson for hosting the event, as well as vice-captain Alex Arkell for his invaluable help and guidance on the day, the ladies of The Putt Stop, who once again provided food and cakes, and everyone who donated raffle prizes.
Gents’ handicap: 1 Jim Hunter 67-6=61, 2 Malcolm Ronald 72-10=62, 3 Thomas Cameron 80-17=63.
Gents’ scratch: 1 Allan Middleton 68 (bih), 2 Ranald Watson (Machrihanish) 68 (bih).
Ladies’ handicap: 1 Donna McKellar 83-19=64, 2 Inez Ronald 89-24=65, 3 Laura Henderson (Tarbert) 103-35=68.
Ladies’ scratch: 1 Jennifer Mack 79, 2 Nichola Kidd (Balfron) 83 (bih).
Nearest the pin: 7th: Iain McGougan 169cm; 16th: Ranald Watson 2ft 10in.
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