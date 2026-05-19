A sizable total of 41 Elite Taekwondo students on Arran received their gradings at Arran High School last week.
Master Catherine Divine, who also runs Elite Taekwondo clubs in Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian, and the Borders, visited the island to grade the students.
A Taekwondo practitioner for 42 years, Master Divine as she is known, visits the island once or twice a year to do the gradings. The eight degree black belt master has represented Scotland in both European and World Championships and was pleased with the Arran students’ fitness, discipline and confidence.
Elite Taekwondo run four clubs on Arran: children’s classes at Shiskine Hall, Arran High School and Whiting Bay on Mondays, and children’s and juniors classes at Arran High School on Wednesdays.
Local classes are run by Debbie McNally and anyone interested in joining the club is encouraged to visit the Elite Taekwondo website at www.elitetkd.uk/ where further information about Taekwondo and all of the classes can be found.
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