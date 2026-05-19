Master Catherine Divine, who also runs Elite Taekwondo clubs in Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian, and the Borders, visited the island to grade the students.

A Taekwondo practitioner for 42 years, Master Divine as she is known, visits the island once or twice a year to do the gradings. The eight degree black belt master has represented Scotland in both European and World Championships and was pleased with the Arran students’ fitness, discipline and confidence.