Ashleigh Irvine ran a good 200 metres in 35.01 seconds and threw well in the javelin with 14.25 metres. Grace MacMaster sprinted well into a strong headwind to record 15.9s for the 100m. Freida McLeod also ran well in the same event in 16.9s.

Caoimh Bellshaw ran well in the sprints with 45.1s for the 300m.

Meanwhile Carys Rodgers came sixth in the 1500m in a high class field in six minutes 18 seconds.