The latest Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club Home Show was a great success with an appreciative audience packing the Nevis Centre.
The Show had to be organised quickly as the licence from Boxing Scotland was only issued in late July, but still featured a total of 13 bouts.
Seven bouts featured Lochaber Phoenix boxers after some opponents for the local boys dropped out at short notice, but head coach Aidan Donnelly managed to create an extensive and varied programme with input from other clubs.
Demonstrating the wide range of ages and weight categories in the local Club, first up was 11 year old Arisaig boy, Charlie Varley who faced Ezra Arbuckle from Cambusnethan in what was an exciting bout between two young, skilful boxers.
Charlie lost out on a unanimous decision but was competitive in every round.
Fourteen year old Brendan Reid boxed Daniel Mcghee from Auchegeich.
Both boxers were undefeated going into this contest and it was a barnstormer with both young men getting straight down to business from the start with a fast pace though the whole bout.
Brendan lost out on a narrow split decision. Both boxers face up again in Glasgow this Friday in what will be another great bout.
Marcus Bodkin boxed Maximillian Mikruit from Forgewood and deservedly got a unanimous victory with a fine display of long range boxing working behind the jab and from there the backhand down the middle in frequent bursts whilst moving around the ring with light feet and changing angles.
Bout eight just after the interval saw the debut of Angus Hunter from Glenfinnan in contest with Matin Wrotniak from Elgin Boxing Club.
Another great contest with a high pace set by the tall away boxer who was busier throughout. Angus had some great moments too, showing good head movement and landing his own counters but
unfortunately lost on a unanimous decision.
Alfie Brown was up next in a rematch against Scott Deas from the Linktown gym in Kircaldy. Alfie was narrowly defeated two weeks ago by the game young middleweight in a Kingdom thriller.
The bout in Fort William was equally thrilling but this time Alfie made the adjustments and got his victory by split decision through hard work and determination.
Both had their moments landing power punches to head and body. In the end Alfie’s fitness was the key to victory as he wore his opponent down with a high pace.
Kyle Macdonald was up against John McGhee from Forgewood - a formidable opponent with over 40 bouts under his belt.
Kyle put on a great display of boxing with fast hands fast feet landing ones and two’s from long range and keeping his opponent at distance. Perfect tactics against an opponent who likes to stay close and trade punches.
Occasionally his opponent did manage to close that distance and let his hands go but Kyle matched it with his own shots. In the end the Forgewood boxer was awarded the victory by split decision.
Top of the bill was Anton Bodkin against Aaron Logan from Kincorth in Aberdeen.
Anton was superb and that was his best performance against an experienced opponent who boxed in one of the earliest Lochaber Phoenix Homeshows 16 years ago.
Anton beat this opponent in the King of the North earlier this year in an absolute war. He was the same in this one but boxed a more clever fight and looked completely in control throughout. In the end a split decision loss came as a shock to all.
As a final act of the evening The Stephen Cameron Memorial Cup for Best Home Boxer of the Night was presented, for only the second time, to Alfie Brown.
In addition to raising money for the Club, which is a charity, a special event was held for The Ebs Memorial Fund which raised a total of £600 - the winner in the audience handing back his cash prize.
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