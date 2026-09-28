The Show had to be organised quickly as the licence from Boxing Scotland was only issued in late July, but still featured a total of 13 bouts.

Seven bouts featured Lochaber Phoenix boxers after some opponents for the local boys dropped out at short notice, but head coach Aidan Donnelly managed to create an extensive and varied programme with input from other clubs.

Demonstrating the wide range of ages and weight categories in the local Club, first up was 11 year old Arisaig boy, Charlie Varley who faced Ezra Arbuckle from Cambusnethan in what was an exciting bout between two young, skilful boxers.

Charlie lost out on a unanimous decision but was competitive in every round.