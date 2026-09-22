Dunaverty Golf Club’s ladies faced testing conditions for their September Medal competition last Saturday, with high winds and rain making scoring difficult.
The poor weather resulted in several withdrawals before play, leaving a reduced field to tackle the challenging conditions.
Katharine Hardman produced the best round of the day, returning a gross 78 and a net 64 to win the Medal. Her performance also secured the Overall Medal Order of Merit award.
Jo MacSween finished second with a net 68 (80-12), while Mary McKinnon took third place with a net 69 (91-22).
Despite the smaller-than-usual field and difficult weather, those who completed their rounds produced some creditable scoring in testing conditions.
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