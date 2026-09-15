A score of 54 secured victory for Don Hardman, Kevin Cook, Matthew Ralston and Iain McGlynn in the Dunaverty Golf Club Wednesday Heidbangers group’s annual Glen Scotia Texas Scramble.
A total of 29 golfers took part in the competition on Wednesday, September 9, playing in teams of three, with one team of four.
Favourable weather conditions helped produce some impressive scoring, with the winners facing stiff competition for top spot.
Duncan Watson III, Robin Barr and Dougie Graham also returned a score of 54, but had to settle for second place after being beaten on the inward half.
Tommy Ralston, Willie Ralston and John Marrison completed the top three with a score of 56.
Thanks were extended to the greenkeepers for presenting the course in excellent condition and to The Putt Stop for providing the catering.
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