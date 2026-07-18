Lochaber Phoenix boxers never seem to go holiday but just swap rings.
Fifteen-year-old Kyle MacDonald went off with his Dad to the World Cup recently but also found himself a top boxing club near Boston.
Now their youngest carded boxer, 10-year-old Charlie Varley, has done exactly the same.
Every year Charlie and his family spend the school holidays abroad, this time in Pontevedra in Northwest Spain - an ancient city famous for its seafood and rainy climate (which but for the heat could almost describe Fort William).
In his total dedication to boxing Charlie too found a nearby gym, the "David Burgos Boxing Club" which is affiliated with the Galician Boxing Federation.
Established in 2018, the club aims - like Lochaber Phoenix - to raise the profile of boxing, dispel widespread prejudices surrounding contact sports and give young people the opportunity to develop the sport in a safe and controlled environment.
Like their Lochaber counterparts they also count several champions amongst their ranks whom Charlie not only met but also had the opportunity to face in the ring.
Despite his age and small stature Charlie is a tremendously tough and talented boxer as his Spanish hosts soon found out.
His Father, Pete Farley, said: "Charlie had eight good rounds with a two-time Spanish schoolboy champion Martine who, with 30 bouts under his belt (a lot more than Charlie) is in preparation
for his next championships.
"In rather hot conditions, Charlie gave away nine kilos and three years in age in what was a great sparring session.
"His physically bigger opponent was respectful but moved well and both exchanged solid shots in a fast and fluid session."
So impressed was the Spanish club coaches with Charlie’s performance that their "Team Thunder", from the nearby town of Marin, invited Lochaber Phoenix to come over in May 2027 for the Box Cup in their city.
Team Thunder are also involved in the Porto Box Cup - the biggest in Europe, which also offers the possibility for a Scottish club team to attend.
To take up these offers Lochaber Phoenix will have to undertake some serious fund raising, over and above what they already do to keep operating but, with the "can do and will do" attitude of their boxers, the Club will no doubt step up to make sure it happens for them.
Details on how to help will be available soon.
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