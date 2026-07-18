Fifteen-year-old Kyle MacDonald went off with his Dad to the World Cup recently but also found himself a top boxing club near Boston.

Now their youngest carded boxer, 10-year-old Charlie Varley, has done exactly the same.

Every year Charlie and his family spend the school holidays abroad, this time in Pontevedra in Northwest Spain - an ancient city famous for its seafood and rainy climate (which but for the heat could almost describe Fort William).

In his total dedication to boxing Charlie too found a nearby gym, the "David Burgos Boxing Club" which is affiliated with the Galician Boxing Federation.

Established in 2018, the club aims - like Lochaber Phoenix - to raise the profile of boxing, dispel widespread prejudices surrounding contact sports and give young people the opportunity to develop the sport in a safe and controlled environment.