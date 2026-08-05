Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club had 48 bowlers from far and wide at their annual invitational pairs tournament.
Mixed fortunes at county finals
Mid Argyll bowlers were well represented at the recent Argyll and Bute County finals day in Dunoon.
Lochgilphead were represented on July 25 in the singles– Roddy MacDonald losing out in the semi-finals – along with their gents’ fours, George Rhodick, Colin McInnes, Duncan Litster, and Alan Guy (skip), who narrowly lost out after an extra end was required in the final.
Tarbert pair Derek Guy (lead) and Duncan MacGregor (skip) lost by one shot in a very close finale in the pairs final.
Ardrishaig trio Jamie Lang (second), Alastair Craig (skip) and Tommy McCrae (lead), pictured, secured success in the triples final.
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