Machrihanish Golf Club marked its 150th Anniversary in style last week with a three day international team competition that brought colour, rivalry and tremendous camaraderie to the famous links.
Members representing Team USA and Team Europe competed in a Ryder Cup style format competition, drawing players from across Kintyre, mainland Europe and the United States.
The event opened on Thursday evening with a welcome reception before play began on Friday with the Foursomes. Europe made the stronger start, securing a 7–5 lead after a closely contested day.
Saturday’s Fourball matches proved equally competitive. Both sides traded points throughout the day, producing some tight finishes and impressive scoring.
With honours shared at 6–6, Europe carried a narrow 13–11 advantage into the final day.
Sunday’s Singles provided a fitting climax. USA mounted a determined challenge, picking up ten valuable points, but Europe held firm with twelve wins of their own to secure the overall victory.
The final score across the three days was:
Day 1 – Foursomes: USA 5 Europe 7
Day 2 – Fourballs: USA 6 Europe 6
Day 3 – Singles: USA 10 Europe 12
Final Score: Europe 25 USA 21
A special touch to the occasion came with the presentation of commemorative ball markers, each individually inscribed with the player’s name and the details of the event.
Captain Mike Casey said: "This three day international team event has showcased everything that makes The Machrihanish Golf Club so special - the friendship, the good humour and the sportsmanship that define our club.
"I want to pay tribute to the many members who travelled long distances to be here. Everybody’s commitment and enthusiasm added something truly memorable to our club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.
"We are deeply grateful to all our staff, whose efforts ensured the event ran smoothly from start to finish.
"I also want to recognise the generous support of our sponsors - Springbank and Glen Scotia; Jennie Dunn, PGA Professional and McKinven and Colville.
It has been a privilege to see our members come together in this way, and I could not be prouder of what the club achieved during this special celebration."
McKinlay Cup – 5 clubs
The fine spell of weather continued on the championship links course on Wednesday July 22 for the 5-clubs stableford competition.
With a winning score of 41 points, it was Stewart Blue who best rose to the challenge. Runner up was Malcolm Stalker with Richard Tavendale a point behind.
The Ladies section was won by Maggie MacArthur on 32 points.
McKinven and Colville Open
On Sunday July 19, the Club welcomed 80 pairs to compete in the McKinven & Colville Better Ball Open over the Championship course.
In a closely fought competition, Paul Martin and Eric Capocci won with a net score of 59, beating M. Watson and A. McDonald by better inward half.
In the scratch section, Lee Mathieson and George MacMillan won by two strokes from Stephen Kelly and Stuart Campbell.
Off the red tees, E. Stewart and A. Wallace prevailed with a net 66 score whilst G. McGinlay and L. Lloyd won the scratch prize with a 75.
A club spokesperson commented: "With open competitions on both days this past weekend the fourball event is really well attended and is becoming a popular event in our calendar.
"We thank the main sponsor McKinven & Colville for their support; professional Jennie Dunn and her staff; the greens team for presenting the course in excellent condition and the Clubhouse staff for providing and serving food and refreshments throughout the day."
Wolfe Cup (age 55 – 64) & Kintyre Cup (Age 65+)
Senior members competed for the Wolfe Cup and Kintyre Cup in glorious weather on Wednesday July 15.
On the Championship course, 42 players participated in the Stableford competition played off yellow tees.
In the 55 to 64 age category, Richard Tavendale set the early pace with 38 points only to be edged out by Charles McLellan’s tally of 40.
In the 65+ age category, T. Stewart had the best score of the day with 41 points, with Duncan Munro second on 36.
On the Pans course, Mary McIntyre won the 9-hole Stableford competition by three points with a very fine 21.
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