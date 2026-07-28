Members representing Team USA and Team Europe competed in a Ryder Cup style format competition, drawing players from across Kintyre, mainland Europe and the United States.

The event opened on Thursday evening with a welcome reception before play began on Friday with the Foursomes. Europe made the stronger start, securing a 7–5 lead after a closely contested day.

Saturday’s Fourball matches proved equally competitive. Both sides traded points throughout the day, producing some tight finishes and impressive scoring.

With honours shared at 6–6, Europe carried a narrow 13–11 advantage into the final day.

Sunday’s Singles provided a fitting climax. USA mounted a determined challenge, picking up ten valuable points, but Europe held firm with twelve wins of their own to secure the overall victory.

The final score across the three days was:

Day 1 – Foursomes: USA 5 Europe 7

Day 2 – Fourballs: USA 6 Europe 6

Day 3 – Singles: USA 10 Europe 12

Final Score: Europe 25 USA 21