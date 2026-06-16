Dunadd had all the early pressure but couldn’t find the net and capitalise on the possession.



On a really short pitch, it was clear from the start that this would be a high scoring game and it was Inveraray who drew blood first; a decent goal hit landing practically straight at the striker’s feet and finished well.



One minute later Inveraray doubled their lead with a similar style of goal.



Being two goals down 13 minutes into the game was not in Dunadd’s game plan. However, the team have confidence in their abilities and knew that if they kept playing in the Inveraray half, the goals would come.

Indeed that was what happened as, on 23 minutes, Eilidh Cameron (snr) finishedwell after a well-worked corner, straight off the training ground.



Ten minutes later, Dunadd drew level - Cameron snr again jumping on a rebound and finishing low in the corner.



However, Inveraray showed a lot of desire and came back just three minutes later, so as they went in at the break with the 3-2 advantage.