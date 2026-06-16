Women’s Camanachd Association
Mowi National League
Inveraray 4 Dunadd 7
Straight off a thumping cup win, Dunadd faced local rivals Inveraray on June 10 in the Mowi National League.
Dunadd had all the early pressure but couldn’t find the net and capitalise on the possession.
On a really short pitch, it was clear from the start that this would be a high scoring game and it was Inveraray who drew blood first; a decent goal hit landing practically straight at the striker’s feet and finished well.
One minute later Inveraray doubled their lead with a similar style of goal.
Being two goals down 13 minutes into the game was not in Dunadd’s game plan. However, the team have confidence in their abilities and knew that if they kept playing in the Inveraray half, the goals would come.
Indeed that was what happened as, on 23 minutes, Eilidh Cameron (snr) finishedwell after a well-worked corner, straight off the training ground.
Ten minutes later, Dunadd drew level - Cameron snr again jumping on a rebound and finishing low in the corner.
However, Inveraray showed a lot of desire and came back just three minutes later, so as they went in at the break with the 3-2 advantage.
Some stern words were said at half time and they weren’t going to go home without a result. Digging deep, Dunadd started as they meant to go on, with Cameron snr scoring on 42 mins with an excellent finish.
Indeed she had now found her shooting range and was looking like scoring every chance she got. Three minutes later she netted her fourth of the evening, making it 3-4 for Dunadd.
Now having the upperhand, Dunadd started playing some better shinty. But Inveraray were always a threat and they managed to equalise on 56 mins.
Dunadd’s stand-out player of the day was Eilidh Cameron (jnr). She was instrumental in the win; setting up Cameron snr for the previous goal and then being sharp around the D to score one of her own, putting Dunadd back in the lead. Dunadd now started to be rewarded for all the territory and possession they were continuing to retain.
Cameron and Cameron linked up well with the senior of the two finishing her fifth of the day. By now the tide had turned and on 74 mins, Rosie MacDonald took her chance as the ball broke in front of goal. A powerful shot finished high, unsaveable, to leave it 4-7 as the final score.
There was a huge crowd watching, including a large travellin support for Dunadd and this added to the tense atmosphere in the match.
“We would also like to thank Inveraray for the fiercely physical contest, and referee Murray MacGregor,” said a spokesperson for Dunadd.
“However, our biggest thanks today go to Cameron Joiner & Builders for our fantastic new strips, on display today for the first time in a league match.”
MKM Oban Macaulay Cup - quarter finals
Aberdour 1 Kyles Athletic 2
Kyles Athletic had to battle all the way to beat Aberdour 2-1 in their noon throw up at Silversands.
Aberdour gave this tie their all and they led through Calum Murray on 16 minutes.
Youngster Ethan Kerr levelled just four minutes before the interval and that’s the way it stayed until eight minutes from time when Ross Macrae scored to make it 2-1 and send Kyles through.
Mowi National Division
Inveraray P Kilmallie P
The match between Inveraray and Kilmallie was postponed as the pitch at The Winterton was deemed unplayable.
Mowi South Division 1
Kyles Athletic 0 Ardnamurchan 9
Ardnamurchan go two points clear at the top of the division after beating the Kyles Athletic second team 9-0 at The Playing Field, Tighnabruaich.
Ard’s Alan Palmer hit a double on 4 and 17 minutes before four goals in five minutes put the visitors out of sight. Michael Doherty on 24 minutes and a hat-trick goal from Alan Palmer on 25 minutes made it 4-0. Herbie Patterson scored a minute later and Kris MacKenzie on 28 minutes made it 6-0 at the break.
Michael Doherty got his second a couple of minutes into the second half and Alan Palmer bagged his fourth on 55 minutes.
The scoring eased for the remainder of the game bar Sean MacLellan’s effort on 79 minutes.
Kilmory 4 Aberdour 3
Kilmory’s U14s won 4-3 against Aberdour at the weekend. It was a slow start from the home side, with Aberdour leading 2-1 going into half time.
However, the second half changed direction with the home side coming into the game and playing as a team. It was a nerve wracking final minutes as both teams fought to the final whistle. However, Blair McCullough got his hat-trick to secure the win.
Kilmory currently top the league on 10 points.
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