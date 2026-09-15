The final games of the season are being played out but the weather is still playing havoc with some fixtures.
Mowi Premiership
Caberfeidh 5 Kyles Athletic 1
Caberfeidh drew level on points with fifth place Fort William after beating bottom side Kyles Athletic in their 3pm throw up at Castle Leod
.
Connor McGregor returned from suspension for Caberfeidh, but the hosts were without injured trio Kian MacLeod, Seumas Henderson and Logan Beaton.
Ben Macdonald and Ruaraidh MacKinnon were working. Kyles missed Joe MacVicar, who suffered a broken hand in the defeat to Kingussie in their last outing, whilst Andy King completed his three-match suspension.
Ali Taylor gave the hosts a 10-minute lead and Gavin McLaughlan added another on 33 minutes. Ali Taylor’s second on 40 minutes made it 3-0 at the break.
Ross MacRae pulled a goal back a minute after the hour before Gavin McLaughlan went on to score twice more on 65 and 67 minutes to complete his hat-trick.
Kyles have four matches remaining but it’s becoming increasingly likely that they will be playing National Division shinty next season.
Col-Glen P Skye Camanachd P
The overnight rain left Col-Glen’s pitch at The Clachan of Glendaruel unplayable so their relegation four-pointer with Skye Camanachd was postponed early on Saturday morning.
Neither team has a fixture this weekend.
Mowi National Division
Glenurquhart 8 Inveraray 1
Glenurquhart are Mowi National Division champions after beating Inveraray 8-1 in their noon throw up at Blairbeg.
With their promotion already assured weeks ago, the Glen knew victory would see them make the step up to shinty’s topflight as champions and they started on the front foot and with just three minutes played, Alfie MacLeod hammered the ball home from the right.
The hosts kept pressing and Scott MacLachlan saved well with his stick from Daniel MacLean soon after.
However, Inveraray shocked the champions-elect on 11 minutes when Allan MacDonald sent the ball high into the net from 18 yards out on the left to make it 1-1.
Glenurquhart went back on the attack and Alfie MacLeod got his second on 21 minutes with a low shot across the keeper following Fraser Heath’s corner from the right.
Daniel MacLean then took centre stage as he rattled home a nine-minute hat-trick on 26, 32, and 35 minutes. His first was from a rebound after Alfie MacLeod’s initial shot was saved. His second came after cutting in from the right and his third followed good lead up play from both Neale Reid and Charlie MacLeod.
There was still time for Alfie MacLeod to complete his hat-trick on 40 minutes, sending a ball from the right screaming high into the net.
The second half was an ant-climax with Daniel MacLean getting his fourth on 56 minutes and Neale Reid adding his name to the scoresheet a minute from time.
Dunadd trialists
Fresh from the Challenge Cup victory, five players from Dunadd Camanachd headed back to Newtonmore to take part in the Area Representative Trials.
This was the third time in a month the girls have travelled to Newtonmore, making the eight-hour round trip, demonstrating the barriers South players face, but also represents their commitment and determination.
These are the exact characteristics that have helped Dunadd team win two trophies this season.
Senior trialists were Anna Nicolson, Iona McCulloch and Eilidh Cameron, senior.
U16 trialists were Kathryn Morley and Eilidh Cameron.
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