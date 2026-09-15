Mowi Premiership



Caberfeidh 5 Kyles Athletic 1



Caberfeidh drew level on points with fifth place Fort William after beating bottom side Kyles Athletic in their 3pm throw up at Castle Leod

.

Connor McGregor returned from suspension for Caberfeidh, but the hosts were without injured trio Kian MacLeod, Seumas Henderson and Logan Beaton.

Ben Macdonald and Ruaraidh MacKinnon were working. Kyles missed Joe MacVicar, who suffered a broken hand in the defeat to Kingussie in their last outing, whilst Andy King completed his three-match suspension.



Ali Taylor gave the hosts a 10-minute lead and Gavin McLaughlan added another on 33 minutes. Ali Taylor’s second on 40 minutes made it 3-0 at the break.



Ross MacRae pulled a goal back a minute after the hour before Gavin McLaughlan went on to score twice more on 65 and 67 minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Kyles have four matches remaining but it’s becoming increasingly likely that they will be playing National Division shinty next season.



Col-Glen P Skye Camanachd P



The overnight rain left Col-Glen’s pitch at The Clachan of Glendaruel unplayable so their relegation four-pointer with Skye Camanachd was postponed early on Saturday morning.

Neither team has a fixture this weekend.