Young athletes from Skye and Lochaber could be set to benefit after Highland Council, in partnership with sportscotland, secured funding to provide free and low-cost opportunities as part of the national agency’s 2026 Summer of Sport.
A total of £527,000 is being invested in Highland to deliver a sport and physical activity programme that will run throughout the region from June 2026 until March 2027.
Community groups will be able to apply for grant funding, made available through the Summer of Sport programme, to support their activities and widen access to participation.
Chief Executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, said: "We believe that sport has the power to strengthen communities and change lives.
"The 2026 Summer of Sport campaign, made possible by Scottish Government investment, is a great example of what can be achieved when partners come together with a shared ambition to make sport more inclusive and accessible.
"We’re proud to play our part in helping more young people enjoy the benefits of being active as we celebrate a fantastic summer of sport."
The £20 million initiative will offer young people aged three to 26 the opportunity to get active and maybe try something new.
This summer, it’s game on, and the 2026 Summer of Sport is a unique opportunity for communities across Scotland to embrace the excitement, inspired by the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, both of which will showcase Scotland on the global stage.
With activities running throughout the summer and beyond, young people in Lochaber will have access to a number of free and low-cost events, helping remove barriers to participation.
Highland Council is working with a network of partners, including High Life Highland, to ensure these opportunities are available to everyone, regardless of background.
The funding will enable the delivery of activities designed to help young people develop healthy habits, build stronger social connections, and foster a lifelong love of movement.
Chair of Highland Council’s Education Committee, Cllr John Finlayson said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for children and young people to try something new, get active and experience the joy of physical activity, whether it’s through sport, outdoor events, or community-based activities.
"Our goal is to make these opportunities available to everyone, regardless of background."
Darren Reid, Head of Sport and Physical Activity at High Life Highland said: "We are delighted to be working with The Highland Council and other partners on delivering a range of activities across the region.
"Sport and physical activity has the power to bring communities together, and this initiative gives us the chance to make that happen on a real scale this summer and beyond.
"Extra funding will particularly help us remove some of the barriers to participation. For example, we can look at putting on transport in certain locations to help families attend sessions and train more staff and volunteers, allowing us to expand our activities, reaching a much wider audience."
Through these investments, Highland
For information on activities in Highland and on how to apply for funding, visit www.highlifehighland.com/blog/posts/summer-of-sport-is-here-and-the-highlands-is-in-on-it.
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