A total of £527,000 is being invested in Highland to deliver a sport and physical activity programme that will run throughout the region from June 2026 until March 2027.

Community groups will be able to apply for grant funding, made available through the Summer of Sport programme, to support their activities and widen access to participation.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, said: "We believe that sport has the power to strengthen communities and change lives.

"The 2026 Summer of Sport campaign, made possible by Scottish Government investment, is a great example of what can be achieved when partners come together with a shared ambition to make sport more inclusive and accessible.

"We’re proud to play our part in helping more young people enjoy the benefits of being active as we celebrate a fantastic summer of sport."