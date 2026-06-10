Despite stepping back from the sport of clay pigeon shooting over the last few years Moidart’s John MacDonald is still managing to pull out a top performance when it matters.
Not only did he notch his 12th Scottish Olympic Trap (OT) title at North Ayrshire Shooting Ground on his latest outing but the 47-year-old father of two also equaled the world record of 49 from 50 hits in the final.
Son of Moidart "Ceilidh King" Fergie MacDonald, John reckons his dad would have been "over the moon" with his latest achievement and telling the tale to all he knew.
"Dad was one of my biggest supporters," said John, who now runs the Mingarry Park Hotel, formerly the Clanranald run by his parents Fergie and Maureen MacDonald, alongside wife Emma.
"I have been born and brought up shooting thanks to him. His dying wish was for me to win the Scottish OT championship 10 times. I’ve now done it 12 times so he would have been thrilled.
"I am the last person to promote myself in my sport, I always left it to dad who was only to happy to call the papers and let them know what I had been up to.
"Unfortunately we don’t have that now but I am happy to talk about it as that would be what he wanted."
John also attributes his success to long time friend, mentor and shooting coach Ewen MacColl from Fort William. Ewen is also one of Scotland’s most decorated shooters and travels with John to competitions.
Since retiring from the professional stage after the 2014 Commonwealth Games due to family and business commitments John has entered the Scottish Championships every year since.
"I hadn’t shot OT since July last year," he told us. I’m not training or shooting at all in between but somehow, I don’t know how, I am not only able to turn up at these events and be competitive but I am winning them as well."
Organised by Scottish Target Shooting the Ayrshire event was a Great Britain selection round attracting many competitors from south of the Border.
The format saw 18 entries aiming at a total of 125 in the preliminary round over two days. John shot a personal best of 121, beating some well seasoned well known shots along the way.
The top six scorers were then put into a single barrel grand final which allowed only one shot per target. Finalists were then faced with rounds of 25, 30 and 40 targets with the lowest scorer in each round being eliminated until there were only two remaining.
John came up against former British Champion Mark Shaw in the battle for Gold and Silver with John leading by only two going into the last five of 50 targets.
Shaw missed his last three allowing John, who had only missed his 23rd target, to claim the title and equal the world record of 49/50 currently held by GB Olympic medalist Nathan Hayles.
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