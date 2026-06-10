Not only did he notch his 12th Scottish Olympic Trap (OT) title at North Ayrshire Shooting Ground on his latest outing but the 47-year-old father of two also equaled the world record of 49 from 50 hits in the final.

Son of Moidart "Ceilidh King" Fergie MacDonald, John reckons his dad would have been "over the moon" with his latest achievement and telling the tale to all he knew.

"Dad was one of my biggest supporters," said John, who now runs the Mingarry Park Hotel, formerly the Clanranald run by his parents Fergie and Maureen MacDonald, alongside wife Emma.

"I have been born and brought up shooting thanks to him. His dying wish was for me to win the Scottish OT championship 10 times. I’ve now done it 12 times so he would have been thrilled.

"I am the last person to promote myself in my sport, I always left it to dad who was only to happy to call the papers and let them know what I had been up to.

"Unfortunately we don’t have that now but I am happy to talk about it as that would be what he wanted."