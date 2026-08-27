The final weekly junior golf session of the year took place at Lamlash Golf Club with a total of nine young players enjoying an hour of information, instruction and hands-on experience from Iain Murchie and Valerie Crawford.
In recognition of their commitment and efforts, the young participants received a certificate and golfing gifts courtesy of the club.
The weekly sessions ran throughout the school summer holidays every Tuesday evening between 6pm and 7pm from July 14 to August 18. A total of 16 children took part in the sessions and registered with the safeguarding officer, Jackie Elliott. The ages of the youngsters ranged from five to 14 and the most attending a single session was 11.
A spokesperson from Lamlash Golf Club said: “A very big thank you goes to Iain, Valerie and Jackie for their time, commitment and support in obtaining the necessary qualifications which allowed these sessions to be organised. Thanks too, to Angie’s Kitchen for going the extra mile to stay open and cater for everyone who came along.”
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