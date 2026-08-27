In recognition of their commitment and efforts, the young participants received a certificate and golfing gifts courtesy of the club.

The weekly sessions ran throughout the school summer holidays every Tuesday evening between 6pm and 7pm from July 14 to August 18. A total of 16 children took part in the sessions and registered with the safeguarding officer, Jackie Elliott. The ages of the youngsters ranged from five to 14 and the most attending a single session was 11.