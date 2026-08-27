ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Arran Banner Letters – week 35, 2026

Arran Banner Letters – week 35, 2026

Aug 27, 2026
Renton wins Machrihanish Coronation Cup

Renton wins Machrihanish Coronation Cup

Aug 27, 2026
Brodick to face Lamlash in Copperwheat Knockout Cup final

Brodick to face Lamlash in Copperwheat Knockout Cup final

Aug 27, 2026
Ferry fears reduce field in Brodick Glencloy Trail Race

Ferry fears reduce field in Brodick Glencloy Trail Race

Aug 27, 2026

Colin Smeeton

Arran Banner Letters – week 35, 2026

Arran Banner Letters – week 35, 2026

Aug 27, 2026
Ferry fears reduce field in Brodick Glencloy Trail Race

Ferry fears reduce field in Brodick Glencloy Trail Race

Aug 27, 2026
Time’s running out for Participatory Budgeting funding

Time’s running out for Participatory Budgeting funding

Aug 27, 2026
Brodick to face Lamlash in Copperwheat Knockout Cup final

Brodick to face Lamlash in Copperwheat Knockout Cup final

Aug 27, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Full Time Electrician - Westech Electrical
ObanOban£35,200 to £42,600 per annum£35,200 to £42,600 per annum
Civils Site Engineer - G McNaughton & Son (Plant Hire) Ltd
Dunoon, LochgilpheadDunoon, LochgilpheadSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Front of House Co-ordinator - Booker Group
AyrshireAyrshireSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Office Administrator - Ferguson Transport & Shipping
Fort WilliamFort William£13.45 per hour£13.45 per hour
Cluster Catering Manager - ARB18515 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6LEPA28 6LE£32,217 to £33,510 per annum£32,217 to £33,510 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today